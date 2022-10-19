Gold Rush Continues! Indian Jr Shooters Claimed 4 More Gold Medals at the ISSF World Championship

- Advertisement -

Indian junior shooters claimed four more gold medals at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Tuesday. The four medals took India’s tally to 20 medals including nine gold, three silver, and eight bronze medals (till Tuesday). They are now placed second behind China in the medal table in this ongoing tournament.

Its raining Gold 🥇🥇for Team 🇮🇳 at Cairo! 🤩 🥇 Jr Men's Air Rifle Team – TOPS Athlete Divyansh, Vidit & Ravishankar 🥇Jr Women's Air Rifle Team – Tilotttama, Nancy, Ramita Congratulations to our Jr Champs Shooting World Championship in Egypt! pic.twitter.com/NZfjuZmRpo — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 18, 2022

Day six began early with the team of Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, and Varsha Singh beating China 16-6 in the gold medal match in the air pistol team event. Then, the junior rifle girls and the trio of Ramita, Nancy, and Tilottama Sen bagged gold in the air rifle team women Junior competition.

Team 🇮🇳 hits 🎯 with another 🥇 & 🥉at Cairo! 🤩

🥇- 10m Pistol Team – TOPScheme Athlete Esha, Dikha & Varsha
🥉- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Jr Team – TOPScheme athlete Udhayveer, Adarsh & Sameer

Congratulations on your performance at Shooting World Championship in Egypt! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MmtcrSOGy4

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 18, 2022

India’s third gold on day 6th of the tournament came in the Air Rifle Team Men Junior event. The trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar, and Vidit Jain trashed China with a favorable 17-11 scoreline in the final.

In the team event, Adarsh & Payal clinched gold in the 25m RFP Jr. Mixed Team event, and another pair, Sameer & Tejaswini clinched the bronze medal in the same event.

