Indian Jr. Women’s Hockey team clinched silver in U-23 5 Nations Tournament

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won silver at the Uniphar U-23 5 Nations Tournament. They lost 1-4 against the Netherlands in the final on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland.

Match Highlights

India’s only goal came from Beauty Dungdung (29′), while Belen Van Der Broek (26′), Amber Brouwer (31’), Emma Santbrink (53′), and Sanne Hak (55′) scored for the Netherlands.

Many congratulations to the Indian Junior Women's #Hockey 🏑 team on winning 🥈 at U-23, 5 Nations Tournament held at Dublin, Ireland Dominating performance by the girls 🔥🔥#IndianSports #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/XZbd69ifp5 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 27, 2022

The Netherlands side put early pressure on India. The side earned the first Penalty Corner just minutes after the game but India prevented their chance to score.

The Indian Team stood tall and strong and grabbed control of the game as the first quarter progressed, earning them their first PC of the match. In the first quarter, both teams were unsuccessful in pursuit of their first goal.

The Indian team went on an aggressive start in the second quarter and earned PC in 10 minutes. After a minute, Netherlands also grabbed another PC but was unable to convert it.

Belen Van Der Broek of Netherland scored a goal on a PC in the 26th minute. Whereas, Indian Beauty Dungdung scored on a PC in the 29th minute. A minute later, Amber Brouwer converted a PC into the goal, putting them ahead at the half-time break.

As the third quarter began, the Indian junior women’s hockey team attempted to search for an equalizer. The Dutch won PC, however, India stopped them from scoring. Despite their inability to convert the PC, the Dutch were ahead in the third quarter.

The Netherlands team started an offensive in the last quarter and five minutes later, they earned their first PC of the fourth quarter. Emma Santbrink scored the third goal for the Netherlands in the 53rd minute, and two minutes later, Sanne Hak added a classic goal and took the game away from India.

