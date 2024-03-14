Thursday, March 14, 2024
Indian Hockey Team Enlists Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton for Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian Hockey Team Enlists Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton for Paris 2024 Olympics
Image Source: Inside Sport
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
Indian Hockey team prioritizes mental strength by bringing onboard renowned South African coach Paddy Upton to support the men’s national team at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Paddy Upton, known for his contributions to India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup victory, will join the Indian men’s hockey team’s support staff in Paris. He was also present during the team’s triumphs at the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games.

Craig Fulton, head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, confirmed to PTI that Upton will accompany the team to the Olympics.

Fulton, when asked about the mental conditioning coach’s services, said:

“We have Paddy Upton, he will be with us in Australia (for the test series). We will be using him wisely. For sure he will be there for the Olympics with us.”

Fulton, a South African, thinks that India, currently ranked fourth globally, has yet to reach its full potential, and there’s much ground to cover in the upcoming months.

he said that:

“We are not complete yet but, in 4-5 months from the Olympics, we will be there.

“Ideally any high-performing team wants to win any tournament. That’s the ideal goal to be realistic. But realistically, we are ranked fourth in the world now, does that mean podium ‘right now no’ but that’s the beauty of hockey.”

The coach said the Indian team is currently in a development phase

“Realistically, we are not there yet but we still have time.”

“We are in a development phase with the squad. We are trying to create some depths in different positions. That’s important to do now because it really counts in crunch matches in the Olympics.”

Discussing India’s recent performance in the FIH Pro League at home, Fulton expressed neither satisfaction nor disappointment.

Best running shoes - KreedOnRead More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain

Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
