Indian Hockey Star Sreejesh Announces Retirement Post Paris Olympics

After 18 years and 328 international games since his debut as a lean 18-year-old, P.R. Sreejesh has announced that the Paris Olympics will mark his final appearance for India. At 36, participating in his fourth Olympics. The star player shared his retirement news on social media, reminiscing about his journey and signing off with “One last ride.”

Hockey India (HI) quickly confirmed this announcement, stating that the Indian team, already in Paris, had adopted the slogan “Win it for Sreejesh” for their Olympic campaign.

Sreejesh, one of India’s most-capped players and the current highest-capped goalkeeper globally. He has been a pivotal figure in Indian hockey since his rise to prominence during the final of the inaugural Asian Champions Trophy in 2011. His career peaked at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he helped end India’s long wait for a hockey medal with a bronze.

The Goalkeeper’s impressive career includes participation in four Olympic Games and World Cups, and three Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. His medal collection features two golds (2014, 2023) and a bronze (2018) from the Asian Games, two silvers (2014, 2022) from the Commonwealth Games, four golds (2011, 2016, 2018, 2023) and a silver (2012) in the Asian Champions Trophy, a gold from the 2019 FIH World Series Finals, a bronze (2014) from the now-defunct FIH World League, and two silvers (2016, 2018) from the former elite Champions Trophy.

His career highlight remains the Olympic bronze in 2021, especially his crucial save in the final six seconds of the game.

However, a World Cup medal remains an unfulfilled aspiration for him. Off the field, he received the Padma Shri in 2017 and the Khel Ratna in 2021. Additionally, he was honored with the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award for two consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022.

