Indian Hockey Squad Announced for Paris 2024 Olympics, Harmanpreet Singh to Lead the Team

Harmanpreet Singh was appointed captain on Wednesday, with Hardik Singh as his deputy, as Hockey India revealed a 16-member Indian squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This squad includes five first-time Olympians and several veterans from the previous Games.

India, who clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, are grouped in Pool B with defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland.

The top four teams in the pool’s points standings will progress to the quarter-finals. The Indian squad is currently training for the Olympics at their national camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and midfielder Manpreet Singh are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance, while captain Harmanpreet is preparing for his third. The five players making their Olympic debut for India in Paris are Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh.

Following their remarkable performance in Tokyo, where the team won an Olympic medal after 41 years, Indian defenders Rupinderpal Singh and Birendra Lakra have retired, and Surender Kumar is no longer in favor.

Nilkanta Sharma, a member of the main team in Tokyo, has been moved to the list of alternate players, while Dilpreet Singh did not make the cut. Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak remains an alternate player for the second consecutive Olympics.

