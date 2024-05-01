Indian Grand Prix 1: Gold Glory for Shaili Singh, Praveen Secures Top Spot in Men’s Triple Jump

- Advertisement -

Indian long jump athlete Shaili Singh and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel clinched gold medals at the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 1 2024 held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Shaili secured first place in the women’s long jump with a 6.52m leap on her initial try, while Nayana James finished second with a 6.44m jump.

In the previous month, Nayana emerged victorious over Shaili at the Indian Open Jumps, but neither of the long jumpers has achieved the Olympic qualifying standard yet. Praveen secured the gold medal by surpassing Eldhose Paul in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 17.12m. Paul claimed the silver medal with a jump of 16.29m. Praveen is still aiming to achieve the 17.22m mark in the men’s triple jump to qualify for the Olympics.

Numerous Indian athletes were aiming to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics during the Indian Grand Prix event in Bengaluru, which served as a qualifying competition. Renowned Indian javelin thrower Manu DP clinched the gold medal with an 81.91m throw at the event. While Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are progressing towards Paris 2024, Manu is still working towards securing his quota. Following clearance from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Indian athlete Hima Das made a return to competition at the Indian Grand Prix 1. Unfortunately, Hima’s comeback was not as successful as she had hoped, as she recorded a Did Not Finish (DNF) in the women’s 200m race.

