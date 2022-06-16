Indian esports team secured berth for CWG Esports Championships 2022 in DOTA2 & Rocket League Games

- Advertisement -

The Indian esports teams acquired berths in the inaugural edition of the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships for DOTA2 and Rocket League after their magnificent performances in the South Asian regional qualifiers.

The Indian team led by Hargun Singh (Hargun<2) emerged victorious in all their three matches, to finish on top of the table in the Rocket League title. The DOTA2 team, comprising captain Moin Ejaz, Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, Shubham Goli, and Vishal Vernekar, bagged four wins from six matches in the regional qualifiers to grab a spot for the Commonwealth Esports Championships.

Mehta and ‘Rushil Y’ Reddy Yarram also participated in the Rocket League title. They started their campaign against Pakistan and won by a 3-2 score. They also claimed 3-1 and 3-0 victories against the Maldives and Sri Lanka Respectively in their next two games.

Skipper Hargun Singh stated

“My experience in the whole regional qualifiers so far has been an eye-opener with regards to how esports is expanding so quickly in regions like South Asia, especially in rocket league. Considering how much potential there is, this regional event will help motivate the rocket league community to participate in every competition and keep them motivated to improve in this game, seeking more opportunities to pursue esports events in general. We would like to thank the federation [ESFI], who has been very supportive & helped us to sail through the regional qualifiers smoothly. We will perform at our level best in the main championship and try to put a podium finish at the event,”.

Commonwealth Esports Championships will provide great exposure and time span for the Indian players ahead of the 2022 Asian Games, where esports will be making its debut as a medal sport. PES2022 will also be part of the inaugural edition of the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022.

