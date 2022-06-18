Indian Cyclists ready to shine in Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022, New Delhi

- Advertisement -

The 36-member Indian cyclists’ squad and 8 Indian para cyclists are ready to take on the challenge of the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022. The event is set to be held at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi from June 18 to 22.

With this event, their quest begins today to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 41st edition of this monumental event will be held along with the junior and para championships. The India para team will have 8 members in the 10th para-cycling championship.

Earlier, the event was scheduled to be held in February but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Asian Track Cycling Championship 2022

The Asian Track Cycling Championships is a UCI (world cycling governing body) level 1 event. The event will rank individuals and will help cyclists qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Initially, 500 cyclists from 20 countries were assured to participate but several withdrawals were made. Now cyclists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkmenistan, UAE, and Uzbekistan will compete.

Junior world No. 1 Ronaldo Singh and veteran Esow Alben will also take part. In the women’s sections, Junior Champions Mayuri Lute and Trishya Paul will be India’s top picks.

India’s very own David Beckham, Vishwajeet, Meenakshi, and youngsters like Aashirwad Saxena, Gurnoor Poonia, Srimathi J, and Sadnya Kotake are also included in the Indian squad.

schedule

Senior finals only-

June 18, Saturday

4km team pursuit (men and women)

Team sprint (men and women)

June 19, Sunday

3km individual pursuit women

4km individual pursuit men

Keirin men

500m time trial women

June 20, Monday

Omnium (men and women)

1 km time trial men

June 21, Tuesday

30km point race men

20km point race for women

Sprint women

June 22, Wednesday

10km scratch race for women

15km scratch race men

Sprint men

Madison (men and women)

Keirin women

