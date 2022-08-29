Monday, August 29, 2022
Indian Cyclist Ronaldo Singh shines at Internationals Meeting in Germany

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh clinched a silver medal in the Men’s Elite 200m Sprint race at the Internationales Meeting Für Sprint u. Omnium, Germany on Sunday.

TOP scheme cyclist, Ronaldo finished with 180 points to clinch the silver medal for India. In June 2022, Ronaldo scripted history when he became the first Indian cyclist to win a silver medal (including the Elite category) at the Asian Track Championship 2022.

Another Indian cyclist Esow Alben stood seventh in the race with 120.00 points. Esow is the first Indian to win a medal at the 2018 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships when he won Silver at the Keirin event in Aigle, Switzerland.

Marc Jurczyk of Germany, with 200 points secured a gold medal in the Men’s Elite 200m Sprint race. This elite competition was conducted by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the international cycling federation. Tijmen van Loon from the Netherlands settled with a bronze medal with 160.00 points.

Nidhi Singh
