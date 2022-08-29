Indian Cyclist Ronaldo Singh shines at Internationals Meeting in Germany

- Advertisement -

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh clinched a silver medal in the Men’s Elite 200m Sprint race at the Internationales Meeting Für Sprint u. Omnium, Germany on Sunday.

Many congratulations to #TOPScheme Cyclist #RonaldoLaitonjam 🚴‍♂️ on winning SILVER 🥈 in Men's Elite 200m Sprint at the Internationales Meeting Für Sprint u. Omnium, Dudenhofen 🇩🇪 Well Done Ronaldo!!

Keep up the momentum 💪 #IndianSports #Cycling pic.twitter.com/tReh9gfJYx — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2022

TOP scheme cyclist, Ronaldo finished with 180 points to clinch the silver medal for India. In June 2022, Ronaldo scripted history when he became the first Indian cyclist to win a silver medal (including the Elite category) at the Asian Track Championship 2022.

-- Advertisement --

Another Indian cyclist Esow Alben stood seventh in the race with 120.00 points. Esow is the first Indian to win a medal at the 2018 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships when he won Silver at the Keirin event in Aigle, Switzerland.

Marc Jurczyk of Germany, with 200 points secured a gold medal in the Men’s Elite 200m Sprint race. This elite competition was conducted by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the international cycling federation. Tijmen van Loon from the Netherlands settled with a bronze medal with 160.00 points.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --