Indian cricketers posted obscure messages on social media after BCCI Announced Squads for NZ & Bangladesh tours | KreedOn Banter

Followed by BCCI’s announcement of Indian squads for upcoming tours and their exclusion from the squads, some Indian cricketers- Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi posted obscure messages on social media on Monday.

BCCI announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has selected the squads for the upcoming bilateral series.

The article released by the official website of BCCI reads

“Team India is set to play three T20Is & three ODIs in New Zealand in November. The 3-match T20I series kickstarts in Wellington on November 18th while the 3-match ODI series begins in Auckland on November 25th,” “India will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests. The first ODI of the series will be played on December 4th, while the next two ODIs will be played on December 7th and December 10th respectively. The two-match Test series will begin from December 14th and the second Test will begin from December 22nd.”

Prithvi Shaw wrote in his IG story with an image of Sai Baba, “Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba.” Prithvi Shaw (batter) has played well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a score of 285 runs at an average of 47.50.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana, the third-highest run-scorer at present, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23, with a score of 307 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.16 was also left out. The cricketer posted an image that read, “HOPE – hold on, pain ends.”

Umesh Yadav is however selected only for the Test series in Bangladesh but the cricketer seems disappointed at the squad announcement as he went on to post an IG story with an image that read, “Maybe you can fool me but God is watching you mind that.”

While, Ravi Bishnoi wrote, “Comeback is always stronger than a setback.” Bishnoi had been regular in the T20I set-up and was also among the standby players for the T20 World Cup but his exclusion from all teams was unexpected.

Comeback is always stronger than setback — Ravi Bishnoi (@bishnoi0056) October 31, 2022

When asked about the exclusion of Prithvi Shaw, Chief Selector Sharma assured that Shaw is on the right track and will get his chances soon. Chief Selector Sharma said,

“We are basically looking for Prithvi. We are in constant touch with him. He is doing well. There is nothing wrong with him at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are already playing and performing are getting their chances. Prithvi will definitely get his chance the way he is batting. Selectors are in constant touch with him. Whenever we are there in matches, we are talking to him, and he will get his chances very soon.”

Indian Squads for Upcoming Tours

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

