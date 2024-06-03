Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer Marries Shruti Raghunathan

- Advertisement -

Venkatesh Iyer, the standout all-rounder for the Kolkata Knight Riders, tied the knot with Shruti Raghunathan on June 2, shortly after winning the IPL 2024 title. The couple, who got engaged in November of the previous year, celebrated their union in a traditional wedding ceremony attended by family and friends.

-- Advertisement --

Images from the wedding of Venkatesh Iyer and Shruti Raghunathan have rapidly gained popularity on social media, showing the couple in classic South Indian wedding attire as they performed customary Indian marriage rituals.

Venkatesh Iyer gets married to Shruti. – Many congratulations to both of them! 👌❤️ pic.twitter.com/hojncB2SZF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 2, 2024

-- Advertisement --

While Venkatesh Iyer is engaged in his cricket career, his wife, Shruti has earned a Master’s degree in Fashion Management from NIFT, India, and a B. Com. from PSG College of Arts and Science. She is currently employed as a merchandise planner at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru.

Iyer has been enjoying success following a remarkable IPL season, contributing significantly to KKR’s third IPL title win. In the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 29-year-old scored an impressive 52 not out from just 26 balls, hitting four boundaries and three massive sixes. His outstanding performance led KKR to a memorable victory under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price