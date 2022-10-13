Indian Cricket Team Enjoyed Break at Rottnest Island, Australia | Checkout Pictures #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup -KreedOn Banter

Thursday, October 13, 2022
Indian Cricket Team Enjoyed Break at Rottnest Island, Australia | Checkout Pictures

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Indian Cricket Team Enjoy BREAK at Rottnest Island, Australia- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian cricket team players enjoyed a getaway trip to Rottnest Island in Perth organized by Tourism Australia.

The Indian Men’s T20 World Cup team decided to relax and went for an island adventure on Rottnest Island.

Indian Team will begin their T20 World Cup action from October 23 onwards when they face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Let’s take a look at some of the chillout pictures of Indian cricket players in Perth, Australia

Virat Kohli at Rottnest Island

Virat Kohli is sitting with a Quokka, Image Source- Twitter
Indian Cricket Team Enjoy BREAK at Rottnest Island, Australia- KreedOn
Bhuvneshwar Kumar With Rahul Dravid, Image Source- Twitter
Arshdeep Singh, Image Source- Twitter
Rishabh Pant with Quokkas, Image Source- Twitter

Energy drinks- KreedOnRead More | Indian Sports & Energy Drinks

Nidhi Singh
