Indian Cricket Team Enjoyed Break at Rottnest Island, Australia | Checkout Pictures #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup -KreedOn Banter

Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian cricket team players enjoyed a getaway trip to Rottnest Island in Perth organized by Tourism Australia.

The Indian Men’s T20 World Cup team decided to relax and went for an island adventure on Rottnest Island.

Indian Team will begin their T20 World Cup action from October 23 onwards when they face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Let’s take a look at some of the chillout pictures of Indian cricket players in Perth, Australia

Virat Kohli at Rottnest Island

Rohit Sharma & boys enjoying at Perth. pic.twitter.com/mWazmkdWbd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2022

Captain Rohit Enjoying Off Day At Perth.@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/yCLJx7GMqu — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) October 11, 2022 -- Advertisement --

