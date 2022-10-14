Asian Youth Athletics C’ships: Indian Contingent Shines on Opening Day | Bagged 5 medals including 2 Golds

- Advertisement -

On the very first day of the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships campaign, India bagged five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze on Thursday.

Shot putter Akash Yadav and 1500m runner Amit Chaudhry clinched a gold medal each, and Mubssina Mohammed clinched the silver in the girl’s long jump event. On the other hand, Siddharth Choudhary took the bronze medal in the shot put event and Kuldeep Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the men’s pole vault.

Asian Youth Athletics Championships 🥇Amit Chaudhary in Boys 1500m-4:04.59 🥇 Akash Yadav in Boys Shotput-19.37m 🥉 Siddharth Chaudhary in Boys Shotput-19m 🥈Mubssina Mohammad in Girls Long Jump-5.91m (PB) 🥉Kuldeep Kumar in Boys

Pole Vault-4.80m (PB) Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/JjofN93NJw -- Advertisement -- — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 14, 2022

-- Advertisement --

The 17-year-old Akash bagged gold medal with a massive throw of 19.34m and

Amit Chaudhry won gold in Men’s 1500m clocking 4:04.59.

Asian Youth Athletics 2022: Indian Squad

Girls

Sakshi Chavan – 100m medley relay

Ruthika Saravanan – 200m and 200m medley relay

Isha Jadhav – 300m/400m medley relay

Anushka Kumbah – 300m/400m medley relay

Roshani Yadav – Reserve for 300m/400m medley relay

Ashakiran Barla – 800m Sunita Devi – 3000m run

Sabita Toppo – 100m hurdles and reserve for 100m medley relay

Ekta Dey – 2000m steeplechase

Sakshi Sargar – 2000m steeplechase

Mubssina Mohammed – Long jump and heptathlon

Nikita Kumari – Discus throw

Anisha – Discus throw

Deepika – Javelin throw

Vanshika Ghangas – Pole vault

Nitika Akare – Pole vault

Boys

Ashlin Alexander – 100m medley relay

Almas Kabir – 200m and 200m medley relay

Abiram P – 400m and 400m medley relay

Deepak Singh – 300m and 400m medley relay

Abhay Singh – Reserve for 300m and 400m medley relay

Bopanna Thelapa – 800m

Amit Chaudhry – 1500m

Jerome Sanjay Nishanth – 400m hurdles

Murad Sirman – 400m hurdles

Arjun – Javelin throw

Himanshu Mishra – Javelin throw

Kuldeep Kumar – Pole vault

Mohammad Atta Sazid – Long jump

Siddharth Choudhary – Shot put

Akash Yadav – Shot put

Mohammad Aman – Hammer throw

Atul – Discus throw

Servan K C – Discus throw

The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships: Schedule

The ongoing Asian Youth Athletics Championships started on 13th October and will continue till 16th October 2022.

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport