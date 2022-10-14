Asian Youth Athletics C’ships: Indian Contingent Shines on Opening Day | Bagged 5 medals including 2 Golds

On the very first day of the 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships campaign, India bagged five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze on Thursday.
Shot putter Akash Yadav and 1500m runner Amit Chaudhry clinched a gold medal each, and Mubssina Mohammed clinched the silver in the girl’s long jump event. On the other hand, Siddharth Choudhary took the bronze medal in the shot put event and Kuldeep Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the men’s pole vault.
Asian Youth Athletics Championships
🥇Amit Chaudhary in Boys 1500m-4:04.59
🥇 Akash Yadav in Boys Shotput-19.37m
🥉 Siddharth Chaudhary in Boys Shotput-19m
🥈Mubssina Mohammad in Girls Long Jump-5.91m (PB)
🥉Kuldeep Kumar in Boys
Pole Vault-4.80m (PB)
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/JjofN93NJw-- Advertisement --
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 14, 2022
The 17-year-old Akash bagged gold medal with a massive throw of 19.34m and
Amit Chaudhry won gold in Men’s 1500m clocking 4:04.59.
Asian Youth Athletics 2022: Indian Squad
Girls
- Sakshi Chavan – 100m medley relay
- Ruthika Saravanan – 200m and 200m medley relay
- Isha Jadhav – 300m/400m medley relay
- Anushka Kumbah – 300m/400m medley relay
- Roshani Yadav – Reserve for 300m/400m medley relay
- Ashakiran Barla – 800m Sunita Devi – 3000m run
- Sabita Toppo – 100m hurdles and reserve for 100m medley relay
- Ekta Dey – 2000m steeplechase
- Sakshi Sargar – 2000m steeplechase
- Mubssina Mohammed – Long jump and heptathlon
- Nikita Kumari – Discus throw
- Anisha – Discus throw
- Deepika – Javelin throw
- Vanshika Ghangas – Pole vault
- Nitika Akare – Pole vault
Boys
- Ashlin Alexander – 100m medley relay
- Almas Kabir – 200m and 200m medley relay
- Abiram P – 400m and 400m medley relay
- Deepak Singh – 300m and 400m medley relay
- Abhay Singh – Reserve for 300m and 400m medley relay
- Bopanna Thelapa – 800m
- Amit Chaudhry – 1500m
- Jerome Sanjay Nishanth – 400m hurdles
- Murad Sirman – 400m hurdles
- Arjun – Javelin throw
- Himanshu Mishra – Javelin throw
- Kuldeep Kumar – Pole vault
- Mohammad Atta Sazid – Long jump
- Siddharth Choudhary – Shot put
- Akash Yadav – Shot put
- Mohammad Aman – Hammer throw
- Atul – Discus throw
- Servan K C – Discus throw
The 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships: Schedule
The ongoing Asian Youth Athletics Championships started on 13th October and will continue till 16th October 2022.