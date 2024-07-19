Indian Contingent: 68 Coaches and 50 Officials Ready to Support Athletes at Paris Olympics 2024

- Advertisement -

PT Usha hailed teamwork that made the Indian contingent’s campaign headed to the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and national sports federations have extended full cooperation, for which she thanked them, as it has prepared the Indian Olympic Committee for the games. Reports regarding spreading wrong information about their organization are attended and refuted by the IOA President.

-- Advertisement --

The IOA published the list of athletes, coaches, and support staff that will be heading towards Paris 2024 to represent India at the Olympics. The delegations consist of 235 total members (117 athletes, 68 coaches and 50 support staff).

India Contingent for Paris Olympics 2024

Athletes : 117

: 117 Coaches : 68

: 68 Support Staff: 50

-- Advertisement --

PT Usha sounded the alarm over visa issues of wrestler Amit Panghal and his support team for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The coach, physiotherapist, sparring partner and the masseuse are all facing visa issues at the moment. PT Usha is immediately taking cognizance of the matter and will plead with the French Embassy.

Amit’s father contacted the IOA to help the matter. Usha is extremely confident that everything will get sorted so that the Indian contingent performs well at the Paris Olympics commencing on July 26, 2024.