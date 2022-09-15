Thursday, September 15, 2022
Football News: Indian Boys bagged SAFF U-17 Championship Title | Defeated Nepal by 4-0 In Final

Football News: Indian Boys bagged SAFF U-17 Championship Title | Defeated Nepal by 4-0 In Final

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India wins SAFF U-17 Championship title- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Indian boys’ football team put on a clinical performance to clinch the SAFF U-17 Championship title on Wednesday. They defeated 10-man Nepal by 4-0 in the final at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Indian Captain Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Korou Singh, and Aman scored a goal each to set up a clear victory in favor of India.

With this win, India will retain the title which was earlier designated as the SAFF U-15 Championship.

In the group league, Nepal defeated India by 3-1. However, in the final, India took full control of proceedings right from the start. India looked for gaps in Nepal’s defence, and in the 18th minute, they managed to take the lead through Boby, who scored the first goal of the match. After 12 minutes, Guite’s assisted Korou Singh, who added another goal for India.

After the second goal, Nepal began to attack the Indian half with much extremity, but the Indian midfield was successful in thwarting their efforts. In the 39th minute, Nepal captain Prashant Laksam with frustration elbowed Danny Laishram- an action where a red card was awarded by the referee.

Guite, who had earlier provided two assists, netted a brilliant goal in the 63rd minute. India’s second-half substitute Aman added the fourth goal in injury time.

India captain Vanlalpeka Guite was the Most Valuable Player of the SAFF U-17 Championship tournament, whereas goalkeeper Sahil clinched the Best Goalkeeper award.

Top 15 Best Football Academy in India | Which is the best football academy in India?

Nidhi Singh
