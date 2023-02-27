Indian boxers finished with 8 medals at 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament

- Advertisement -

Indian boxers, Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama bagged silver medals on the final day as the Indian contingent finished with 8 medals at the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday.

The final between Govind Sahani (48kg) and the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist, Shodiyorjon Melikuziev went down to the wire and in the end, it was the Uzbek boxer who registered a 4-1 win. On the other hand, Anamika lost 1-4 against Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the women’s Light Flyweight (50kg) division.

Govind Kumar strikes for a pose with his medal! pic.twitter.com/ZayCTD88UF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 26, 2023

The Indian boxer started the fight positively with a flurry of punches but Meiyi has showcased a strong defense and never missed any opportunity to counter-attack.

Anupama (81kg) got defeated by Emma-sue Greentree of Australia in the final by unanimous decision. They both started strongly and tried to score points early in the bout. The Indian boxer given some good punches in the opening minutes of the fight, but Greentree quickly recovered and finished the first round on a high.

On the other hand, bronze medals at the tournament were won by three fighters S Kalaivani (48 kg), Shruti Yadav (70 kg) and Monika (+81 kg). Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) and 2021 World Youth Champion Sachin (54kg) also bagged bronze medals.

74th Strandja Memorial Tournament Update☑️ -- Advertisement -- 🇮🇳' S.Kalaivani gets🥉after losing her bout (0-5) against 🇺🇿's Rakhmonova Saidakhon in the Women's 48kg SF match🥊 Congratulations champion 🇮🇳🥳 pic.twitter.com/qKzKa0YH5M — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 25, 2023

Shruti Yadav & Monika strike for a pose with their🥉! Way to go champions 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/lgi7X4RwpT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 26, 2023

398 pugilists are participating in the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament, of which 256 are men and 142 are women, which is the most in the history of the competition.

