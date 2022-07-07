Thursday, July 7, 2022
Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022 | Complete List of Indian Shuttlers & Schedule

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
CWG 2022- Badminton | List of Indian Shuttlers & Schedule- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
The much-awaited international multi-sport event Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The recent outstanding performance by the Indian team at the Thomas cup is going to be a huge morale booster for Indian shuttlers in CWG 2022. Indian shuttlers have won a total of 25 medals so far in the Commonwealth games. The unprecedented rise of badminton in India started 150 years ago. Let’s have a look at the Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022 and the Badminton schedule for CGW 2022.

About Badminton Sport

Badminton is a racquet sport with opponents on either side of the net playing with a shuttlecock. The name is derived from the Duke of Beaufort’s Badminton House in Gloucestershire.
The modern version of this sport has its origin in the city of Pune by British Army officers. The game was known as Poona at that time. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) was established in the year 1934. After independence, the rise of popular stars like Prakash Padukone, Dinesh Khanna, Syed Modi, and Pullela Gopichand, added gems to this sport at the global level. India has steadily escalated its position and occupies a prominent place in South-East Asian nations.
Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022

CWG 2022 – Women Badminton Squad

  • PV Sindhu (women’s)
  • Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)
  • Treesa Jolly (women’s)
  • Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)
  • Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

CWG 2022 – Men Badminton Squad

Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule of Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022

29 July 2022 

TimeEventVenue
6:00 PM (IST)Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1The NEC Hall 5
11PM ISTMixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1The NEC Hall 5

30th July 2022

TimeEventVenue
4:00 AM (IST)Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2The NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2The NEC Hall 5
11:00 PM ISTMixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3The NEC Hall 5

 31 July  2022

TimeEventVenue
4:00 AM (IST)Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMixed Team Event Quarter FinalThe NEC Hall 5

1 August 2022

TimeEventVenue
2:30 AM (IST)Mixed Team Event  Quarter FinalThe NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMixed Team Event Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5

2nd August 2022

TimeEventVenue
2:30 AM (IST)Mixed Team Event  Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMixed Team Event Bronze Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5

3rd August 2022

TimeEventVenue
2:30 AM (IST)Mixed Team Event  Gold Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM (IST)Mixed Team Event Medal CeremonyThe NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64The NEC Hall 5

4th August 2022

TimeEventVenue
1:30 AM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64The NEC Hall 5
1:30 AM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64The NEC Hall 5
1:30 AM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64The NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMen’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTWomen’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5

5th August 2022

1:30 AM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
1:30 AM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
1:30 AM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
1:30 AM ISTMen’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
1:30 AM ISTWomen’s Double Preliminary Round of 32The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMens Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTWomen’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5

6th August 2022

TimeEventVenue
2:30 AM ISTMen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTWomen’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTMixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTMen’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTWomen’s Double Preliminary Round of 16The NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMen’s Doubles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTWomen’s Doubles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
8:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5

7th August 2022

TimeEventVenue
2:30 AM ISTMen’s Singles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTWomen’s Singles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTMixed Doubles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTMen’s Doubles Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
2:30 AM ISTWomen’s Double Quarter-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMen’s Doubles Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTWomen’s Doubles Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5
6:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Semi-FinalThe NEC Hall 5

8th August 2022

TimeEventVenue
2:00 AM ISTMen’s Singles Bronze Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5
2:00 AM ISTWomen’s Singles Bronze Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5
2:00 AM ISTMixed Doubles Bronze Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5
2:00 AM ISTMen’s Doubles Bronze Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5
2:00 AM ISTWomen’s Double Bronze Medal MatchThe NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMen’s Singles Gold Medal Match

and medal ceremony

The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTWomen’s Singles Gold Medal Match

and medal ceremony

The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMen’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

and medal ceremony

The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTWomen’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

and medal ceremony

The NEC Hall 5
5:00 PM ISTMixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

and medal ceremony

The NEC Hall 5

 

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

Nidhi Singh
