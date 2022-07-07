Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022 | Complete List of Indian Shuttlers & Schedule

Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022

CWG 2022 – Women Badminton Squad

PV Sindhu (women’s)

Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)

Treesa Jolly (women’s)

Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)

Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

CWG 2022 – Men Badminton Squad

Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule of Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022

29 July 2022

Time Event Venue 6:00 PM (IST) Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 The NEC Hall 5 11PM IST Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 The NEC Hall 5

30th July 2022

Time Event Venue 4:00 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2 The NEC Hall 5 11:00 PM IST Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3 The NEC Hall 5

31 July 2022

Time Event Venue 4:00 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Mixed Team Event Quarter Final The NEC Hall 5

1 August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:30 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Quarter Final The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Mixed Team Event Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5

2nd August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:30 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5

3rd August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:30 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128 The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128 The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128 The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5

4th August 2022

Time Event Venue 1:30 AM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5 1:30 AM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5 1:30 AM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64 The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5

5th August 2022

1:30 AM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 1:30 AM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 1:30 AM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 1:30 AM IST Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 1:30 AM IST Women’s Double Preliminary Round of 32 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Mens Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5

6th August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:30 AM IST Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Women’s Double Preliminary Round of 16 The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Women’s Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 8:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5

7th August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:30 AM IST Men’s Singles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Women’s Singles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 2:30 AM IST Women’s Double Quarter-Final The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Men’s Doubles Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Women’s Doubles Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5 6:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Semi-Final The NEC Hall 5

8th August 2022

Time Event Venue 2:00 AM IST Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 2:00 AM IST Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 2:00 AM IST Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 2:00 AM IST Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 2:00 AM IST Women’s Double Bronze Medal Match The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match and medal ceremony The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match and medal ceremony The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match -- Advertisement -- and medal ceremony The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match and medal ceremony The NEC Hall 5 5:00 PM IST Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match -- Advertisement -- and medal ceremony The NEC Hall 5

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport