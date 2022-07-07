Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022 | Complete List of Indian Shuttlers & Schedule

- Advertisement -
The much-awaited international multi-sport event Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The recent outstanding performance by the Indian team at the Thomas cup is going to be a huge morale booster for Indian shuttlers in CWG 2022. Indian shuttlers have won a total of 25 medals so far in the Commonwealth games. The unprecedented rise of badminton in India started 150 years ago. Let’s have a look at the Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022 and the Badminton schedule for CGW 2022.
About Badminton Sport
Badminton is a racquet sport with opponents on either side of the net playing with a shuttlecock. The name is derived from the Duke of Beaufort’s Badminton House in Gloucestershire.
The modern version of this sport has its origin in the city of Pune by British Army officers. The game was known as Poona at that time. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) was established in the year 1934. After independence, the rise of popular stars like Prakash Padukone, Dinesh Khanna, Syed Modi, and Pullela Gopichand, added gems to this sport at the global level. India has steadily escalated its position and occupies a prominent place in South-East Asian nations.
Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022
CWG 2022 – Women Badminton Squad
- PV Sindhu (women’s)
- Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)
- Treesa Jolly (women’s)
- Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)
- Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)
CWG 2022 – Men Badminton Squad
- Lakshya Sen (men’s)
- Kidambi Srikanth (men’s)
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men’s)
- Chirag Shetty (men’s)
- B Sumeeth Reddy (men’s)
Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule of Indian Badminton Team in CWG 2022
29 July 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|6:00 PM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
|The NEC Hall 5
|11PM IST
|Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
|The NEC Hall 5
30th July 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|4:00 AM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
|The NEC Hall 5
|11:00 PM IST
|Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
|The NEC Hall 5
31 July 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|4:00 AM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Mixed Team Event Quarter Final
|The NEC Hall 5
1 August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|2:30 AM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Quarter Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
2nd August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|2:30 AM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
3rd August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|2:30 AM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM (IST)
|Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
|The NEC Hall 5
4th August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|1:30 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:30 AM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:30 AM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
5th August 2022
|1:30 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:30 AM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:30 AM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:30 AM IST
|Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|1:30 AM IST
|Women’s Double Preliminary Round of 32
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Mens Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
6th August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|2:30 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Women’s Double Preliminary Round of 16
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Women’s Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
7th August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|2:30 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Women’s Singles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:30 AM IST
|Women’s Double Quarter-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Men’s Doubles Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Women’s Doubles Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
|6:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Semi-Final
|The NEC Hall 5
8th August 2022
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|2:00 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:00 AM IST
|Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:00 AM IST
|Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:00 AM IST
|Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|2:00 AM IST
|Women’s Double Bronze Medal Match
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
and medal ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
and medal ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
and medal ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
and medal ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
|5:00 PM IST
|Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
and medal ceremony
|The NEC Hall 5
