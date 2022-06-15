Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Indian athletes setting new heights: Aishwarya Babu broke 11 year old national record

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- ESPN
Indian athlete Aishwarya Babu from Karnataka smashed an 11-year-old national record of triple jump. She emerged with an undisputed record of 14.14m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai on Monday.

Aishwarya in her pet triple jump event shattered the national record of Mayookha Johny set in 2011.

She clinched the national mark in her third attempt. She had a foul in her fourth attempt and didn’t participate in the final two jumps. Renu from Haryana came second with 13.43m, while Karthika Gothandapani was third with an effort of 13.25m.

On Sunday, 24-year-old Aishwarya became the second Indian woman after Anju Bobby George, when she produced her personal best long jump of 6.73m. This is the best long jump mark since 2005 in the qualification round by an Indian.

Legendary Anju Bobby George and retired Indian athlete hold the national long jump record of 6.83m.

Aishwarya Babu stated

“Triple jump is my main event and I don’t train much for the long jump. But I can compete in both long jumps and triple jump in the Commonwealth Games. Hopefully, I do well and win medals in the CWG,”

Nidhi Singh
