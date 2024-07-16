Indian Army Sends 13 Athletes to Paris Olympics in Seven Disciplines

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the Indian Army revealed that thirteen of their athletes are set to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics. These athletes will participate in seven distinct sports disciplines. This announcement was made by the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) via a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS interacted (on video conference) with #IndianArmy athletes who are set to represent India in the upcoming #ParisOlympics2024. #COAS extended his best wishes to the athletes & expressed his admiration for their dedication and hard work, emphasising… pic.twitter.com/0857yQDrsw — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 15, 2024

