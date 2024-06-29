Indian Archers Excels in Para Archery Ranking Series with Six Team Event Medals

- Advertisement -

Indian archers made their way to six medals in team events – three golds, one silver, and two bronzes – at the Para Archery Ranking Series in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, on Friday.

The top-seeded Indian pair, Sheetal Devi and Sarita, performed well in the Compound Women Open Doubles category at Para Archery Ranking Series. They won the gold medal with a score of 157-151 in the finals against Great Britain. But before that, they had defeated China in the semi-finals by a close score of 151-149.

The Recurve Women Open Doubles team comprising Pooja Jatyan and Pooja Khanna did equally well, taking the gold medal by defeating Germany 6-2. In the semis, it had thrashed the USA 6-0. In Recurve Open Mixed Team, Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan won India’s third gold of the day as they edged out Poland in the final with a score of 6-2. They kept their cool, remained focused and went on to upset the number one seeded Chinese team in the semis 6-2.

In the Compound Men’s Open Doubles, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami lost the silver medal contest against the Iranian duo of Hadi Nori and Alisina Manshaezad in the gold medal round after a good fight back 149-156. In the Recurve Men Open Doubles, Harvinder Singh and Sahil took the bronze medal by defeating top-seeded Iran. They had lost 0-6 to China in the semis.

Also, another archer, Harvinder Singh, qualified for the bronze medal match in the men’s individual recurve slated for tomorrow. In the compound mixed team event, Rakesh and Sarita defended the bronze against Great Britain. The focus now goes back to the individual medal matches tomorrow, with all the team events finished, and this is, in fact, going to be the last opportunity for archers to tune yourselves perfectly in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

