“India won’t listen to anyone”: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Pakistan Threatening to Pull Out of 2023 WC | #T20WorldCup #IndvsPak #BCCI

India’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur, said the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India and reacted to Pakistan’s threat of pulling out of the 2023 World Cup and stated that “India is in a position where it doesn’t have to listen from anyone”.

Jay Shah has retained his post as the secretary of the BCCI and recently he told the reporters that Team India will not be traveling to Pakistan and that a neutral venue must be decided. After this incident, PCB said cricketing ties with India may suffer if the Asia Cup is shifted to a neutral venue and also threatened to pull out of ODI WC 2023 in India.

#WATCH | This is a BCCI matter, the Board will comment on it. World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic. India has played a big role in cricket: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kw1xtMVgpt — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Anurag Thakur is looking forward that the Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year.

Thakur said during an event of the Khelo India Youth Games Announcement, on Thursday,

“It’s BCCI’s matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organized. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organized next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone,”

“Home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. Eng/Australia travelled to Pakistan but can they be compared to India? -- Advertisement -- “India is in a position where it does not need to listen from anyone. We will invite all countries for World Cup – those who want to come can come.”

The much-awaited T20 world cup 2022 clash, India vs Pakistan will take place on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

