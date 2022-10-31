Monday, October 31, 2022
India Won Sultan of Johor Cup for the 3rd Time | Beat Australia in a Thrilling Shootout

India Won Sultan of Johor Cup for the 3rd Time | Beat Australia in a Thrilling Shootout

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India won Sultan of Johor Cup for the 3rd Time - KreedOn
Image Source- Olympics. com
India beat Australia to win the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 in a high-strung penalty shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 draw on Saturday. After this victory, India won the Sultan of Johor Cup for the third time.

Sudeep Chirmako scored the first goal for India in the 14th minute. However, Australia made a comeback in the second quarter as Jack Holland equalized with India. In the encounter, both the teams were level 1-1 following the regulation time.

It was indeed a high-voltage clash and, in the shootout, both teams ended with a 3-3 scoreline, pushing the game into sudden death.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Ankit Pal, Vishnukant Singh, and Sudeep Chirmako also scored. For Australia, Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua, and Hart Liam scored for their team.

The Indians have won this tournament twice: in 2013 and 2014 and finished second four times in 2012, 2015, and 2018 and the last edition of the event in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021.

Read More | French Open: Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Clinched Men’s Doubles Title

Nidhi Singh
