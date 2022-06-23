India women’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 | Squads | Schedule | Live telecast – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

India women’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022– India women’s cricket team led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Both the teams will play will three T20Is and three ODIs. The tour starts with the first T20I in Dambulla, Srilanka on Thursday, June 23.

After the retirement of Indian W skipper Mithali Raj, the viewers will witness a fresh start under new all-format skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The host team will be led by skilled batter Chamari Athapaththu.

Harmanpreet Kaur has now become India’s full-time captain and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

The legend, Mithali Raj retired from international cricket earlier this month. India women’s tour of Sri Lanka will be India’s first match which marks the beginning of the post- Mithali Raj era. India has also rested veteran pacer and former captain Jhulan Goswami.

The T20Is are all set to mark in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup eight months away.

India women’s tour of Sri Lanka: Squads

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi.

India women’s tour of Sri Lanka: Schedule

All three T20Is will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri lanka

1st T20I: June 23 at 2:30 PM IST/local

2nd T20I: June 25 at 2:30 PM IST/local

2nd T20I: June 27 at 2:30 PM IST/local

All three ODIs will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri lanka

1st ODI: July 1 at 10:00 AM/local

2nd ODI: July 4 at 10:00 AM/local

3rd ODI: July 7 at 10:00 AM/local

Live Streaming details

The Live streaming will be available on – FanCode in India. Also available on Sri Lanka Cricket’s official YouTube channel. In SL it is telecasted on Dialog 1 TV channel.

