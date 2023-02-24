Saturday, February 25, 2023
Proud Moment: India women’s lawn bowls team won gold in 14th Asian Championships 2023

Nidhi Singh
Asian Championships 2023: India women's lawn bowls team won gold | KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Indian women’s Lawn Bowls team won the gold in the 14th Asian Bowling Championship 2023. The Indian team consisting of Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Pinky Singh, and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated hosts Malaysia in a thrilling encounter.

The women’s four showed exceptional skill and teamwork to win the gold medal. After a lot of fighting and hard work against a tough Malaysian side, team India managed to pull off a stunning victory. This monumental victory showed their dedication to the sport.

The 14th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship was held in Malaysia from 17 to 23 February 2023 and was attended by several countries from across Asia. The Indian team’s impressive performance earned appreciation from fans and pundits and once again proved India’s ability to win medals in the sport of lawn bowls.

Other Indians who have clinched a medal in this Asian Championships include:

  • Sunil Bahadur in Men’s Singles – 2012
  • Chandan Kumar Singh, Mridul Borgohain, Krishna Xalxo, and Dinesh Kumar in Men’s Fours – 2016.
  • Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, and Dinesh Kumar in Men’s triple- 2017.
Nayanmoni Saikia expressed her happiness in her Facebook post and said, “I would like to thank everyone on behalf of myself and my team colleagues. I wish you all the blessings to continue like this. Thank you all,”

