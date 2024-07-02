India Women’s Dominance on Display as they Beat South Africa by 10 Wickets, Registers Hat-Trick of Test Wins

- Advertisement -

South Africa Women mounted an impressive comeback that extended into the final session of the last day before India Women clinched a decisive 10-wicket win in the one-off Test on Monday. Much like Day 3, when the visitors’ resilient performance challenged India’s determination, it was another day of fiercely contested cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team bowled an exhausting 154.4 overs in the second innings to finally dismiss South Africa for 373. Needing only 37 runs for victory, India achieved the target in 9.4 overs.

South Africa’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, who followed Sune Luus, reached her century early on Day 4 and seemed poised to extend their innings. Starting under cloudy skies, South Africa hoped to secure a draw, a scenario that seemed unlikely after India’s formidable first-day total of over 500 runs. Despite being bowled out for 266, South Africa showed determination, battling for four sessions and pushing India to their limits. While India eventually secured a dominant Test victory, it came after enduring strenuous conditions.

On a pitch that favored the batsmen, patience was crucial for India, as every wicket required a disciplined effort rather than triggering collapses.

Player of the match Sneh Rana candidly remarked that the pitch favored the batsmen more than the bowlers, making conditions challenging. Sneh Rana, who took 10 wickets in the game, emphasized that modern pitches tend to behave this way, highlighting the importance of consistency and knowing when to vary deliveries. These were the key takeaways from the match.

