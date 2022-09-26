Gold Medal Alert! India Jr Men’s Trap Team Wins Gold at ISSF Shotgun World Championship

- Advertisement -

Indian Team clinched gold in the junior men’s trap team event at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship, defeating Italy by 6-4 in the final on Saturday. This was India’s first medal in the championship.

The trio of Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Vansh Tyagi produced a brilliant performance as they defeated the Italians who are long-established powerhouses in the shotgun discipline. The USA won bronze in the event.

Initially, the Indian team started on the back foot as they lost the first two series of 15 shots each and trailed by 0-4 before staging a remarkable comeback.

Earlier in the day, Shapath, Shardul, and Arya Vansh shot a combined 205 in the qualifying stage, where each member shot three rounds of 25 targets, to finish second behind the Italians, who shot 206 to make it to the gold medal match.

In the final, all three Indians missed each target in the first shootout of 15 shots. The winner of each shootout gets two points and the first to six wins.

Indian team fought hard to win the third series of 15 shots before shooting a perfect 15 in the fourth to level the score at 4-4. In the final series, Shardul Vihan missed once, but Tyagi and Bharadwaj handled the situation and helped India to win the gold medal in ISSF World Shotgun Championship.

In the junior trap team competition, the Indian trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris, and Aadya Tripathi did not do well and ended their campaign after the qualifying round with a total of 172 and finished seventh.

