Monday, September 26, 2022
HomeNewsGold Medal Alert! India Jr Men’s Trap Team Wins Gold at ISSF...

Gold Medal Alert! India Jr Men’s Trap Team Wins Gold at ISSF Shotgun World Championship

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
ISSF Shotgun World Championship- KreedOn
Image Source- Scroll.in
- Advertisement -

Indian Team clinched gold in the junior men’s trap team event at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship, defeating Italy by 6-4 in the final on Saturday. This was India’s first medal in the championship.

The trio of Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Vansh Tyagi produced a brilliant performance as they defeated the Italians who are long-established powerhouses in the shotgun discipline. The USA won bronze in the event.

Initially, the Indian team started on the back foot as they lost the first two series of 15 shots each and trailed by 0-4 before staging a remarkable comeback.

-- Advertisement --

Earlier in the day, Shapath, Shardul, and Arya Vansh shot a combined 205 in the qualifying stage, where each member shot three rounds of 25 targets, to finish second behind the Italians, who shot 206 to make it to the gold medal match.

In the final, all three Indians missed each target in the first shootout of 15 shots. The winner of each shootout gets two points and the first to six wins.

-- Advertisement --

Indian team fought hard to win the third series of 15 shots before shooting a perfect 15 in the fourth to level the score at 4-4. In the final series, Shardul Vihan missed once, but Tyagi and Bharadwaj handled the situation and helped India to win the gold medal in ISSF World Shotgun Championship.

In the junior trap team competition, the Indian trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris, and Aadya Tripathi did not do well and ended their campaign after the qualifying round with a total of 172 and finished seventh.

-- Advertisement --

Shooting Sports KreedOnAlso Read | Shooting Sports | All you need to know about the Sport

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleIndia vs Australia Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 | IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Match Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Benefits of walking - Stay healthy and just keep walking- KreedOn

Top 12 surprising health benefits of walking you never knew

Health and Fitness
What is BMI- Kreedon

What is BMI? Formula of BMI; How to calculate BMI? check...

Sports 2.0
Exercises for hamstring

Best Exercises for hamstring | Recovery and Strength

Fitness Secrets & Tips
Big News! Rahul Jhakar & Avani Lekhara shines at ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Changwon-KreedOn

Big News! Rahul Jhakar & Avani Lekhara shines at 2022 WSPS...

News