Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Dates, Venue, Squad, Where to watch |...

India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Dates, Venue, Squad, Where to watch | All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Schedule, Squad & Where to watch- All you need to know- KreedOn
Image Source- India Today
- Advertisement -

India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: The Indian team is all set to embark on their Zimbabwe tour where Shikhar Dhawan will lead the “Men in Blue” squad. After their dominating performance against West Indies in ODI & T20I series, Team India is all set to face Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting from August 18, 2022.

-- Advertisement --

India has announced the names of the 15-member squad for the India tour of Zimbabwe. This will be the third time when Dhawan will lead the Indian team as he captained the national side against Sri Lanka T20Is last year and the ODI series against West Indies(WI) in 2022.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

The second match of the series will take place on August 20 and all the matches will be held in Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Schedule & Venue

  • Aug 18 – Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI – Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST
  • Aug 20 – Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI – Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST
  • Aug 22 – Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST

India tour of Zimbabwe: Squads

India

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe

-- Advertisement --

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (captain), Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

Where to Watch India vs Zimbabwe

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast India’s tour of Zimbabwe. The live streaming of the 3-match ODI series will also be available on Sony Liv.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleWhy Visibility Translates to Equality for Para Sports in India?
Next articleTop 10 Best Trekking Shoes to Embrace a Hassle-Free Adventure

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019