India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Dates, Venue, Squad, Where to watch | All you need to know

India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: The Indian team is all set to embark on their Zimbabwe tour where Shikhar Dhawan will lead the “Men in Blue” squad. After their dominating performance against West Indies in ODI & T20I series, Team India is all set to face Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting from August 18, 2022.

🇿🇼 take on @BCCI in a three-match ODI series between August 18-22 All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club#ZIMvIND | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/ZEqhSxxncw — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 11, 2022

India has announced the names of the 15-member squad for the India tour of Zimbabwe. This will be the third time when Dhawan will lead the Indian team as he captained the national side against Sri Lanka T20Is last year and the ODI series against West Indies(WI) in 2022.

The second match of the series will take place on August 20 and all the matches will be held in Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

India vs Zimbabwe ODI 2022: Schedule & Venue

Aug 18 – Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI – Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST

Aug 20 – Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI – Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST

Aug 22 – Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare – 12:45 PM IST

India tour of Zimbabwe: Squads

India

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis (captain), Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

Where to Watch India vs Zimbabwe

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast India’s tour of Zimbabwe. The live streaming of the 3-match ODI series will also be available on Sony Liv.

