Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Tips by Experts | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: The first ODI was not an easy game for both sides. West Indies against all odds, came really close to chasing down India’s first innings score of 308 but fell short by 3 runs.

India has the lead in the 3 match series and the Windies cannot afford another loss in order to stay alive in the series.

But it’s pretty sure that the home side will be way more confident than at the start of the series and India cannot easily pass through this series as critics thought they would.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Details of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match India vs West Indies – 2nd ODI Match Date Sunday, July 24, 2022 Match Time 7:00 pm IST Venue Queen’s Park Oval

Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

Key Players in Form India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubmann Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj -- Advertisement -- West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Romario Sheperd, Gudakesh Motie Weather conditions in Ind vs WI match A very humid day is expected as the rate of humidity will reach 77% on matchday with an atmospheric temperature of 28 degree celsius. Ind v WI pitch report Mostly a neutral surface, but batsmen can score a lot of runs. The pitch would have little influence on the result. Toss factor in Ind vs WI match Chasing could be a better option due to the dew factor. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 70 Matches won Batting First – 31 Matches won Batting second – 34 Average first innings score – 218 Highest score – 413 Lowest score – 75 Ind vs WI head to head Played: 136 India won: 67 WI won: 63 Squads India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr

Probable Playing XI for Ind in 2nd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 2nd ODI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran ©, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs WI

Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubmann Gill, Brandon King, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Deepak Hooda, Gudakesh Motie, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubmann Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Romario Shepherd, Deepak Hooda, Gudakesh Motie, Mohammed Siraj, Akeal Hosein, Shardul Thakur

IND vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Shai Hope: One of the few experienced batsmen for West Indies in this particular format. Hope can make it tough for India as he had done before.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan: A little unlucky for Dhawan as he got out 3 runs short of triple figures. It was indeed a captain’s knock and he hopes to regain form in this series.

Suryakumar Yadav: The main man. Once SKY starts batting, West Indies might have no way to contain him.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Kyle Mayers: An excellent knock of 75 from Kyle Myers was the lifeline for West Indies in the 1st ODI.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Mohammed Siraj: It seems like Siraj has found a rhythm in ODI cricket. It could be too early to say, but SIraj could actually emerge as a consistent new ball bowler in this format.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav

Must picks for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Kyle Mayers

Shubmann Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Risky choices for Ind vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran

Shamarh Brooks

Axar Patel

Prasidh Krishna

Who will win today’s match?

Both teams have shown great intent and grit in the first ODI. On paper, India’s squad is way stronger than the Windies squad but it cannot explain the fiery batting they showcased in the 1st ODI. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to win.

