India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Rivalry: A Look at Head-to-Head Matches and Records

Image Source: Times Now News
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
5 mins read
Updated:
The rivalry between India vs Pakistan transcends cricket; it’s a cultural phenomenon that ignites a fire in the hearts of passionate fans worldwide. This passion reaches a fever pitch when these two cricketing giants clash in the T20 World Cup. Let’s delve into the head-to-head record between India vs Pakistan in the prestigious T20 World Cup tournaments (2022 to 2022).

Dominant India, Occasional Upsets

India vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source – NDTV

India holds a strong advantage in their T20 World Cup encounters against Pakistan, leading the record board with a record of 5 wins to 1 loss. There has been a total of 6 encounters between these two nations in the global stage of T20 world Cup till now. Furthermore, it needs mentioning here that one of the matches between India and Pakistan was tied in 2007. This dominance reflects India’s overall T20 supremacy, with Virat Kohli, the batting maestro, holding the record for most runs scored in the tournament’s history.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20 World Cups

Year Date Winner
2007 (Group Stage – Tied) 14th September India
2007 (Final) 24th September India
2012 30 September India
2014 21st March India
2016 19th March India
2021 24th October Pakistan
2022 23rd October India
India vs Pakistan – T20 World Cup 2007 (Group Stage)

Shahid Afridi's miss meant that India won the bowl-out 3-0, India v Pakistan, Group D, ICC World Twenty20, Durban, September 14, 2007 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The India vs Pakistan 2007 Bowl Out Match was an exciting event in the first ICC World Twenty20 tournament. After the game ended in a tie with both teams scoring 141 runs, a bowl-out was conducted to decide the winner. In this bowl-out, India’s Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps successfully, while Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, and Yasir Arafat failed to do so. India emerged victorious in the bowl-out with a score of 3-0, securing a memorable win in this crucial tournament.

IND vs PAK – T20 World Cup 2007 Final

India vs Pakistan Final: Big Battle Stirs 2007 World T20 Memories | KreedOn
Image Source – News18

In the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup, India triumphed over Pakistan. In 2007, South Africa hosted its inaugural T20 World Cup. MS Dhoni led India to victory as the captain of the side. India elected to bat first after winning the toss. In the allotted twenty overs, India scored 157 runs, which proved to be too much for the Pakistan side. Pakistan lost the opportunity to win the 2007 T20 World Cup as they were unable to chase down the target.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2012

T20 World Cup 2012: Recap, Score & More from India vs. Pakistan Match | KreedOn
Image Source – Bleacher Report

India won the T20 World Cup 2012 by chasing 129 runs, with losing only two wickets. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. However, inspite of winning the toss, they were unable to triumph over the Indian brigade. The T20 World Cup 2012 took place in Sri Lanka, and it was also the third World Cup match that India won against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2014

World T20: India beat Pakistan | KreedOn
Image Source – India Today

In the 2014 T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets. The 2014’s edition of the T20 World Cup was held in Bangladesh. India elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Pakistan had managed to pile up 130 runs onto the scoreboard, which India easily chased down with 7 wickets to spare. Indian spearhead Mohammed Shami made his debut in this match and took out the opposite team’s top scorer.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2016

ICC World T20 2016: India-Pakistan clash reached 83 million viewers in India | KreedOn
Image Source – Sportskeeda

India defeated Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup in which took place in Dubai. India had won the toss, and in a similar manner, won the match by 10 wickets. In 18 overs, Pakistan managed to score only 118 runs. Certain Pakistani players who made a valiant attempt to resuscitate the sinking ship included the likes of Shoaib Malik (26 runs from 16 balls) and Umar Akmal (22 runs from 16 balls).

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021

Why India Lost Vs Pakistan In ICC Men's T20 WC 2021 | KreedOn
Image Source – Explained

For the first time ever, India was defeated by Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. This was Pakistan’s first victory over India in a World Cup match. After winning the toss, India scored 151 runs in 20 overs while losing 3 wickets. Pakistan did not lose a single wicket while chasing and managed to reach the target within the stipulated overs. The partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam laid the foundation for the chase and allowed Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup match in 2021.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli roars in delight after India got over the line in a match for the ages, Men's T20 WC 2022 | KreedOn
Image Source; Getty Images

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India achieved an exciting win against Pakistan by 4 wickets in the group stage clash held on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In pursuit of a target, India successfully reached 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs, propelled by an outstanding unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls by Virat Kohli. Pakistan had posted a competitive total of 159/8, with significant performances from Masood (52 off 42*) and Iftikhar (51). Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh stood out as bowlers for India, each claiming 3 wickets. The match was a thrilling contest, highlighting the fierce rivalry and top-notch cricket displayed by both sides.

Looking Ahead

While the on-field competition is fierce, there’s an underlying respect between the Indian vs Pakistani players. They acknowledge each other’s skills and recognize the pressure associated with these high-profile matches.

The upcoming T20 World Cups promise to add more chapters to this storied rivalry. With both teams boasting exceptional talent and passionate fan bases, the encounters between India and Pakistan are guaranteed to be electrifying spectacles in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many times have India and Pakistan played against each other in the T20 World Cups?

India and Pakistan have faced each other 7 times in the T20 World Cup (2007 – 2022).

How many times have India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup?

India holds the record of defeating Pakistan 6 times in 7 encounters.

Which Batter has scored the most runs in India vs Pakistan T20Is?

Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs (488) in India vs Pakistan T20Is. (As of 2023)

Who has taken the most number of wickets in IND vs PAK in T20Is?

Hardik Pandya has picked up 11 wickets, the most in IND vs PAK encounters in T20is.

