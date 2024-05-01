India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Rivalry: A Look at Head-to-Head Matches and Records

Also Read | Greatest Rivalries in Cricket | Clash of The Titans

India vs Pakistan – T20 World Cup 2007 (Group Stage)

The India vs Pakistan 2007 Bowl Out Match was an exciting event in the first ICC World Twenty20 tournament. After the game ended in a tie with both teams scoring 141 runs, a bowl-out was conducted to decide the winner. In this bowl-out, India’s Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps successfully, while Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, and Yasir Arafat failed to do so. India emerged victorious in the bowl-out with a score of 3-0, securing a memorable win in this crucial tournament.

IND vs PAK – T20 World Cup 2007 Final

In the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup, India triumphed over Pakistan. In 2007, South Africa hosted its inaugural T20 World Cup. MS Dhoni led India to victory as the captain of the side. India elected to bat first after winning the toss. In the allotted twenty overs, India scored 157 runs, which proved to be too much for the Pakistan side. Pakistan lost the opportunity to win the 2007 T20 World Cup as they were unable to chase down the target.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2012

India won the T20 World Cup 2012 by chasing 129 runs, with losing only two wickets. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. However, inspite of winning the toss, they were unable to triumph over the Indian brigade. The T20 World Cup 2012 took place in Sri Lanka, and it was also the third World Cup match that India won against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2014

In the 2014 T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets. The 2014’s edition of the T20 World Cup was held in Bangladesh. India elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Pakistan had managed to pile up 130 runs onto the scoreboard, which India easily chased down with 7 wickets to spare. Indian spearhead Mohammed Shami made his debut in this match and took out the opposite team’s top scorer.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2016

India defeated Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup in which took place in Dubai. India had won the toss, and in a similar manner, won the match by 10 wickets. In 18 overs, Pakistan managed to score only 118 runs. Certain Pakistani players who made a valiant attempt to resuscitate the sinking ship included the likes of Shoaib Malik (26 runs from 16 balls) and Umar Akmal (22 runs from 16 balls).

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021

For the first time ever, India was defeated by Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. This was Pakistan’s first victory over India in a World Cup match. After winning the toss, India scored 151 runs in 20 overs while losing 3 wickets. Pakistan did not lose a single wicket while chasing and managed to reach the target within the stipulated overs. The partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam laid the foundation for the chase and allowed Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup match in 2021.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India achieved an exciting win against Pakistan by 4 wickets in the group stage clash held on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In pursuit of a target, India successfully reached 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs, propelled by an outstanding unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls by Virat Kohli. Pakistan had posted a competitive total of 159/8, with significant performances from Masood (52 off 42*) and Iftikhar (51). Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh stood out as bowlers for India, each claiming 3 wickets. The match was a thrilling contest, highlighting the fierce rivalry and top-notch cricket displayed by both sides.

Looking Ahead

While the on-field competition is fierce, there’s an underlying respect between the Indian vs Pakistani players. They acknowledge each other’s skills and recognize the pressure associated with these high-profile matches.

The upcoming T20 World Cups promise to add more chapters to this storied rivalry. With both teams boasting exceptional talent and passionate fan bases, the encounters between India and Pakistan are guaranteed to be electrifying spectacles in the years to come.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)