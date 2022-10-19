Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Venue, Time, Squads, Where to Watch-...

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Venue, Time, Squads, Where to Watch- All You Need To Know

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2022
Image Source: ICC Cricket
- Advertisement -

India will begin their 2022 T20 World Cup venture with their opening match against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans of both countries are eagerly waiting for this mega battle. 

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Venue & Time

-- Advertisement --

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground, East Melbourne, Australia at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. 

-- Advertisement --

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. 

-- Advertisement --

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

-- Advertisement --

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Where To Watch

The India vs Pakistan match will air live on TV as well as digital platforms across the world with the Star Network, Sky Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, PTV, and Times Internet among the major broadcasters.

Star Sports Network has television rights in India. Meanwhile, DD Sports will also telecast Team India-specific matches along with the Semi-Finals and Final match. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hoststar.

Audio Visual broadcasting (As per the official website for T20 World Cup 2022)

TERRITORYTelevision ExploitationDigital Exploitation
IndiaStar NetworkDisney+ Hotstar

 

Audio Broadcasting: (As per the official website for T20 World Cup 2022)

DetailsTerritoryPlatformLanguage
Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India)(AIR)IndiaFM/AMHindi
Digital 2 Sports GlobalIndiaDigital PlatformHindi/English

 

cricket ballAlso Read | How Cricket Balls Are Made | Step-by-Step Guide

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleTop 15 Best Sports Shows & Documentaries on Amazon, Netflix, and Hotstar

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus- T20, ODI & Test- KreedOn

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Stats | Ind vs Aus stats- T20,...

Cricket
Australia Tour of India 2022- KreedOn

Australia Tour of India 2022: Dates| Squad | Schedule | Venue...

Cricket
ind vs wi 2nd t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West...

Dream11 Prediction
Ducks

Top 10 Players With Most Ducks in IPL

Cricket