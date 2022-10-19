IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Venue, Time, Squads, Where to Watch- All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

India will begin their 2022 T20 World Cup venture with their opening match against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans of both countries are eagerly waiting for this mega battle.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Venue & Time

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground, East Melbourne, Australia at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Where To Watch

The India vs Pakistan match will air live on TV as well as digital platforms across the world with the Star Network, Sky Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, PTV, and Times Internet among the major broadcasters.

Star Sports Network has television rights in India. Meanwhile, DD Sports will also telecast Team India-specific matches along with the Semi-Finals and Final match. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hoststar.

📢 DD Sports will bring you the LIVE telecast of all #TeamIndia specific matches, Semi-Finals, and Final of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup from October 23 to November 13.#LiveTheGame on DD Sports 📺(DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/i2P1tqql9b — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 18, 2022

Audio Visual broadcasting (As per the official website for T20 World Cup 2022)

TERRITORY Television Exploitation Digital Exploitation India Star Network Disney+ Hotstar

Audio Broadcasting: (As per the official website for T20 World Cup 2022)

Details Territory Platform Language Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India)(AIR) India FM/AM Hindi Digital 2 Sports Global India Digital Platform Hindi/English

