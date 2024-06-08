India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Ad Sales Set to Reach $4,800 Per Second

- Advertisement -

The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match is drawing global attention, not only for its sporting importance but also for its significant commercial potential. Often referred to as the ‘mother of all contests’, the India vs Pakistan face-off is poised to skyrocket the ad sales, especially targeting the South Asian diaspora in the United States.

This highly anticipated match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary venue in New York. This marks the first instance of the T20 World Cup being held on American soil, with additional matches being hosted in the Caribbean.

Historically, India has had the upper hand against Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters and currently holds the number one ranking in the world. Conversely, Pakistan, after an unexpected defeat to co-hosts USA, is under pressure to win this crucial match to ensure their progression to the Super Eight Stage.

A report by Moneycontrol highlights that Santosh N, managing partner at D&P Advisory, a sports valuation firm, noted that ad sales for the India vs Pakistan match could reach up to 4 million rupees ($48,000) for a mere 10-second slot.

Key sponsors for the tournament are the Emirates Group, Saudi Aramco, and Coca-Cola, along with other international corporations, emphasizing the event’s global popularity and commercial significance.

