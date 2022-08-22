India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Head to Head – Stats, Number of Matches & Results – Know the detailed analysis of this epic rivalry

Asia Cup is a men’s One Day and Twenty20 International cricket tournament which is played between Asian cricket teams. In recent years, India has dominated the tournament with the most number of wins and will definitely try to continue its form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. As soon as the Asia Cup commences, all the cricket fans in India and across Asian countries eagerly wait for the India vs Pakistan match.
India Vs Pakistan Head to Head: Asia Cup
Since 1984, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the Asia Cup. One match ended in no result in the year 1997. In the remaining 13 matches, India has won 8 times while Pakistan has secured wins in 5 matches.
IND vs Pak: Overall performance in Asia Cup
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|India
|54
|36
|16
|1
|1
|66.67
|Pakistan
|49
|28
|20
|0
|1
|57.14
Previous matches in Asia Cup between India vs Pakistan
1. 1984: India beat Pakistan by 54 runs
2. 1988: India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets
3. 1995: Pakistan beat India by 97 runs
4. 1997: No result
5. 2000: Pakistan beat India by 44 runs
6. 2004: Again, Pakistan beat India by 59 runs
7. 2008: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets-- Advertisement --
8. 2008: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets
9. 2010: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
10. 2012: India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets
11. 2014: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket
12. 2016: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
13. 2018: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
14. 2018: India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
Asia Cup: Most Wins
India stands at the top with the most number of titles (7 titles) in the Asia cup whereas Pakistan has won the Asia Cup titles only 2 times in the year 2000 and 2012.
|Rank
|Teams
|Appearance
|Titles
|Runners-up
|1
|India
|13
|7
|3
|2
|Sri Lanka
|14
|5
|6
|3
|Pakistan
|13
|2
|2
|4
|Bangladesh
|12
|0
|3
India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Winners by year
|Team
|Winning Years
|India
|1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 & 2018
|Pakistan
|2000 & 2012
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022
The fiercest rivalry in cricket is back as the Men in Blue will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group match of Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Asia Cup 2022 will be played between August 27 and September 11, where a total of 6 teams will battle it out against each other for the trophy. The 5 confirmed teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. One team from UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will join the tournament after the qualifying round.
Where to Watch Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022
So don’t miss the live actions of this much-awaited India vs Pakistan match on Aug 28, 2022. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India and is also available on the OTT platform- Disney+ Hotstar.
READ | Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present | Do you know who won the 1st Asia Cup?