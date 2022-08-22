India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Head to Head – Stats, Number of Matches & Results – Know the detailed analysis of this epic rivalry

- Advertisement -

Asia Cup is a men’s One Day and Twenty20 International cricket tournament which is played between Asian cricket teams. In recent years, India has dominated the tournament with the most number of wins and will definitely try to continue its form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. As soon as the Asia Cup commences, all the cricket fans in India and across Asian countries eagerly wait for the India vs Pakistan match.

India Vs Pakistan Head to Head: Asia Cup

Since 1984, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the Asia Cup. One match ended in no result in the year 1997. In the remaining 13 matches, India has won 8 times while Pakistan has secured wins in 5 matches.

IND vs Pak: Overall performance in Asia Cup

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Win% India 54 36 16 1 1 66.67 Pakistan 49 28 20 0 1 57.14

Previous matches in Asia Cup between India vs Pakistan

-- Advertisement --

1. 1984: India beat Pakistan by 54 runs

2. 1988: India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets

-- Advertisement --

3. 1995: Pakistan beat India by 97 runs

4. 1997: No result

-- Advertisement --

5. 2000: Pakistan beat India by 44 runs

6. 2004: Again, Pakistan beat India by 59 runs

7. 2008: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

-- Advertisement --

8. 2008: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets

9. 2010: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

10. 2012: India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets

11. 2014: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket

12. 2016: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

13. 2018: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

14. 2018: India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

Asia Cup: Most Wins

India stands at the top with the most number of titles (7 titles) in the Asia cup whereas Pakistan has won the Asia Cup titles only 2 times in the year 2000 and 2012.

Rank Teams Appearance Titles Runners-up 1 India 13 7 3 2 Sri Lanka 14 5 6 3 Pakistan 13 2 2 4 Bangladesh 12 0 3

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Winners by year

Team Winning Years India 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 & 2018 Pakistan 2000 & 2012

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

The fiercest rivalry in cricket is back as the Men in Blue will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group match of Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played between August 27 and September 11, where a total of 6 teams will battle it out against each other for the trophy. The 5 confirmed teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. One team from UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will join the tournament after the qualifying round.

Where to Watch Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022

So don’t miss the live actions of this much-awaited India vs Pakistan match on Aug 28, 2022. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India and is also available on the OTT platform- Disney+ Hotstar.

READ | Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present | Do you know who won the 1st Asia Cup?

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport