Monday, August 22, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Head to Head – Stats, Number...

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Head to Head – Stats, Number of Matches & Results – Know the detailed analysis of this epic rivalry

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- NDTV sports
- Advertisement -

Asia Cup is a men’s One Day and Twenty20 International cricket tournament which is played between Asian cricket teams. In recent years, India has dominated the tournament with the most number of wins and will definitely try to continue its form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. As soon as the Asia Cup commences, all the cricket fans in India and across Asian countries eagerly wait for the India vs Pakistan match.

India Vs Pakistan Head to Head: Asia Cup

Since 1984, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in the Asia Cup. One match ended in no result in the year 1997. In the remaining 13 matches, India has won 8 times while Pakistan has secured wins in 5 matches.

IND vs Pak: Overall performance in Asia Cup

TeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNRWin%
India5436161166.67
Pakistan4928200157.14

Previous matches in Asia Cup between India vs Pakistan

-- Advertisement --

1. 1984: India beat Pakistan by 54 runs

2. 1988: India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets

-- Advertisement --

3. 1995: Pakistan beat India by 97 runs

4. 1997: No result

-- Advertisement --

5. 2000: Pakistan beat India by 44 runs

6. 2004: Again, Pakistan beat India by 59 runs

7. 2008: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

-- Advertisement --

8. 2008: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets

9. 2010: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

10. 2012: India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets

11. 2014: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket

12. 2016: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

13. 2018: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

14. 2018: India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

Asia Cup: Most Wins 

Image Source- India Today

India stands at the top with the most number of titles (7 titles) in the Asia cup whereas Pakistan has won the Asia Cup titles only 2 times in the year 2000 and 2012.

RankTeamsAppearanceTitlesRunners-up
1India1373
2Sri Lanka1456
3Pakistan1322
4Bangladesh1203

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Winners by year

TeamWinning Years
India1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 & 2018
Pakistan2000 & 2012

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

ASIA CUP 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- KreedOn exclusive

The fiercest rivalry in cricket is back as the Men in Blue will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group match of Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played between August 27 and September 11, where a total of 6 teams will battle it out against each other for the trophy. The 5 confirmed teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. One team from UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will join the tournament after the qualifying round.

Where to Watch Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022

So don’t miss the live actions of this much-awaited India vs Pakistan match on Aug 28, 2022. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India and is also available on the OTT platform- Disney+ Hotstar.

READ | Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present | Do you know who won the 1st Asia Cup?

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleHow to increase lung capacity? Top 7 Best Exercise for strong & healthy Lungs
Next articleDo you know how to build muscle at home | Step by step guide – Adopt a fit & healthy life today

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Asia cup winners so far- KreedOn

Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present |...

Cricket
Asia Cup 2022- Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch- All you need to know-KreedOn

Asia Cup 2022 – Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to...

Cricket
Ind vs wi 4th t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West...

Cricket Predictions