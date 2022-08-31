India Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Squads, When & Where to Watch | IND vs HK ASIA CUP 2022

- Advertisement -

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Today, the Men in Blue will face Hong Kong in a Group ‘A’ clash of Asia Cup 2022. Team India will be lookig to secure their Super 4 place when they take on Hong Kong, today (August 31), at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian team produced a brilliant performance on Dubai’s pitch against Pakistan, where India won by 5 wickets. India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya won hearts with his outstanding performance against Pakistan.

Hong Kong had played remarkably well to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 main draw. Last time, Hong Kong faced India in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, where Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put on an excellent 174-run stand against India. Though India narrowly won the match by 26 runs.

Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan stated-

“Winning and losing is a part of the game, as long as we play our best cricket. Playing against India and Pakistan is a massive opportunity for everyone. We need to learn from them. We need to capitalize on these two games and show that we are good enough to play against big teams.”

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (Captain), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed

Where to Watch Ind vs Hong Kong Time- 7:30 PM IST

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, as it is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. This match will be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.