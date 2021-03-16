Ind vs Eng T20 Series 2021: Last Three T20s Behind Closed Doors. WHY?

The remaining three T20 matches of the India vs England series will be played without the spectators. The BCCI has confirmed on Monday. The matches were scheduled in Ahmedabad.

Due to the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has taken this decision. The 5-match T20 series is currently level at 1-1.

This puts a big question mark over the presence of audiences in the upcoming IPL, which kickstarts on April 9. Also, the ODIs in Pune, will be played without the spectators.

BCCI’s Say

“The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and BCCI have decided to conduct the final three T20s between Indian and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium without the spectators. After a detailed discussions with the state, and local health authorities we have taken this decision” BCCI said in a press release.

“The BCCI will always work according to the rules, and regulations set by the authorities. We respect all the decisions taken by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The most important thing for us is the Health and safety of fans and stakeholders”.

🚨The BCCI in consultation with @GCAMotera has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors. More details – https://t.co/pQqW52qaSE@JayShah | @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PaNT2OmFC6 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

As per the information from Gujarat government’s official website, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased steadily in the last few days.

“As there is a sudden hike in the number of Coronavirus cases, we at GCA and BCCI have decided to organize the rest of the matches of the India vs England series without any spectators.” said by- Dhanraj Nathwani (Vice-president of GCA).

How’s the Refund Policy?

All those who have already purchased the tickets will get a refund. “Our team is already working on the plans and policy to refund the money to the spectators”. GCA Vice president, Dhanraj Nathwani said.

The price of tickets are between 500 – 10,000 Rs.

The England team has expressed confidence on the biosecurity protocol.

“We have just now got the final confirmation, that the remaining T20 matches will be played without any fans in the stand. We have taken note of the statement given by the Vice-President of the GCA, confirming the fact.” said an ECB release.

Earlier, The GCA allowed 50% stadium capacity to be occupied for the two Tests and five T20s. Because of Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI chose only 3 venues for England’s tour of India – Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

We hope that not only India but the entire globe to be free from Covid-19 pandemic. And the sports shall resume to its normal as early as possible.

