Tuesday, March 16, 2021

-- Advertisement --

Home News Ind vs Eng T20 Series 2021: Last Three T20s Behind Closed Doors....

Ind vs Eng T20 Series 2021: Last Three T20s Behind Closed Doors. WHY?

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya007
Image Source: headlineenglish.com

The remaining three T20 matches of the India vs England series will be played without the spectators. The BCCI has confirmed on Monday. The matches were scheduled in Ahmedabad.

-- Advertisement --

Image Source: indianexpress

- Advertisement -

Due to the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has taken this decision. The 5-match T20 series is currently level at 1-1.

This puts a big question mark over the presence of audiences in the upcoming IPL, which kickstarts on April 9. Also, the ODIs in Pune, will be played without the spectators.

BCCI’s Say

“The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and BCCI  have decided to conduct the final three T20s between Indian and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium without the spectators. After a detailed discussions with the state, and local health authorities we have taken this decision” BCCI said in a press release. 

-- Advertisement --

“The BCCI will always work according to the rules, and regulations set by the authorities. We respect all the decisions taken by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The most important thing for us is the Health and safety of fans and stakeholders”.

As per the information from Gujarat government’s official website, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased steadily in the last few days.

“As there is a sudden hike in the number of Coronavirus cases, we at GCA and BCCI have decided to organize the rest of the matches of the India vs England series without any spectators.” said by- Dhanraj Nathwani  (Vice-president of GCA).

How’s the Refund Policy?

All those who have already purchased the tickets will get a refund. “Our team is already working on the plans and policy to refund the money to the spectators”. GCA Vice president, Dhanraj Nathwani said.

The price of tickets are between 500 – 10,000 Rs.

The England team has expressed confidence on the biosecurity protocol.

“We have just now got the final confirmation, that the remaining T20 matches will be played without any fans in the stand. We have taken note of the statement given by the Vice-President of the GCA, confirming the fact.” said an ECB release.

Earlier, The GCA allowed 50% stadium capacity to be occupied for the two Tests and five T20s. Because of Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI chose only 3 venues for England’s tour of India – Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

We hope that not only India but the entire globe to be free from Covid-19 pandemic. And the sports shall resume to its normal as early as possible.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Aditya007
Previous articleAnother Record for Skipper Kohli: 1st Batsman To Score 3000 Runs In T20s

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Indian Cricket Pitches – Types , Construction and the Controversies

Aditya007 -
Why Indian Cricket pitches incontroversy. All you need to know about cricket pitches, how it is constructed and more.. Read it all here
Read more
News

Men in Blue Shines At The World’s largest stadium.

Aditya007 -
The crowd of Ahmedabad witnessed one of the shortest test match ever played in the history of world cricket. The Pink ball test between...
Read more
Cricket

Motera Stadium renamed after PM Narendra Modi – Its Huge!!

Aditya007 -
Motera Stadium was earlier named after Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. But later it was renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium.
Read more
Cricket

Coronavirus: KL Rahul brings up his birthday in this noble manner

KreedOn Network -
Indian cricketers, both past and present, are coming forward to support the government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Mother of this legendary football manager no more

KreedOn Network -
The mother of Manchester City’s incumbent manager Pep Guardiola died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus. The announcement was made by the English Premier...
Read more
Cricket

Reports: IPL might be held in these months in 2020

KreedOn Network -
The coronavirus outbreak has seriously affected the world’s sporting industry. Several sporting global events have either been cancelled or are under clouds of being...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sachin Tendulkar Laureus KreedOn

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar makes mega-donation against coronavirus

Cricket
MS Dhoni KreedOn

COVID-19: End of MS Dhoni’s career? Experts explain

Cricket
Corona Virus

Coronavirus Update: Should 2020 Tokyo Oly’ be cancelled? People speak…

News
India vs England Dhoni KreedON

“Divided by England, United by England” Legendary Fan Reactions #INDvsENG

Cricket