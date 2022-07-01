India vs England 2022 | When & where to watch 5th Test match between Ind & Eng – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited fifth and final Test match between India vs England begins today. Both the teams will face each other at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from July 1. Due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp in September 2021, the test match was rescheduled to July 2022. India is currently leading the series 2-1.

The Indian team is all set to shift their focus to Test cricket from T20I assignments. If India wins or draws in this match, it will be India’s first win in England since 2007.

-- Advertisement --

On the 1st day of July 2022, men in blue will be on a new tour and start the series with the one-off Test. The Test was earlier scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, but now it has been shifted to Birmingham.

This five-match Test series had started in 2021 under the captaincy of then skippper Virat Kohli.

India vs England 2022 – 5th Test Match

Details Information Series India vs England 2022 Date 01st July 2022 to 5th July 2022 Match Test Match (Rescheduled Match of 2021 Series) Stadium/ Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Test Captain Jasprit Bumrah (India) and Ben Stokes (England) Live Telecast Sony Sports Network, and Sony Liv

India vs England Test 2022 – Squads

Ind vs Eng 5th Test Indian Team Squad 2022

-- Advertisement --

Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

Ind vs Eng 5th Test England Team Squad 2022

Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Olli Pope.

Ind vs Eng Test – Where to Watch

Sony Sports Network in India will broadcast the India vs England Test match at 3:00 pm IST.

Online Platform- England vs India match is available live on the SonyLIV app and website.

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --