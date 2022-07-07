India vs England 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | Tips by experts – Today’s match prediction | Squads, Where to watch, Venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

IND vs ENG 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction: After a scintillating drawn test series, India continues their English tour in the T20 format.

Three T20Is against the mighty English would be a tough task for the Men in Blue and realizing that India has set up their strongest squad for the series. After a long time, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah, the current superstars of the Indian side join forces to face England.

As certain players have just finished their test match against England, they would be rested for the 1st T20. England on the other hand has a completely different squad for the limited overs series.

This is one of the biggest series before the T20 World Cup later this year.

Let’s have a look at Ind vs Eng dream11 match prediction.

IND vs ENG 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Match IND vs ENG – 1st T20I Ind vs Eng Match Date Thursday, July 7, 2022 Ind vs Eng Match Time 10:30 pm IST Venue Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for IND vs Eng 1st T20

Key Players in Form IND: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya , Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda ENG: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali Weather conditions in Ind vs Eng match A partly cloudy day is forecasted on matchday with a very slight chance of precipitation under the temperature of 25 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 53 %. Pitch report for Ind vs Eng match Not a high-scoring venue but the scores have been consistent in Ageas Bowl. The average first batting score is 168. Toss factor in Ind vs Eng match Batting first after winning the toss seems ideal on this ground. Venue T20 stats Total T20I matches – 9 -- Advertisement -- Matches won Batting First – 5 Matches won Batting second – 4 Average first innings score – 168 Highest score – 248 Lowest score – 79 IND vs ENG Head to head Played: 19 IND won: 10 ENG won: 9 Squads India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

Probable Playing XI for IND in 1st T20 vs ENG

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,

Probable Playing XI for ENG in 1st T20 vs IND

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IND vs ENG

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler (c), Jason Roy, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (vc), Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler (vc), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ishan Kishan (c), Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan

India vs England Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: Buttler’s form is fiery at the moment. He comes to this series after an amazing IPL season and a series against the Netherlands where he was a monster.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Ishan Kishan: The massive jump up to the top 10 T20 batsmen illustrates Ishan Kishan’s consistency.

Deepak Hooda: Hooda’s performances in Ireland would surely earn him a spot in the playing XI.

Liam Livingstone: Power, and raw power. No ground is big enough for Liam when he is in the mood.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Hardik Pandya: Pandya can deliver those quick cameos in the death and function as a useful wicket taker at times.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: After a long rough patch, Bhuvi has found his rhythm in the recent T20 series against SA and IRE.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal is the one who can demolish the English lineup single-handedly. He would probably be the game changer for India.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Must picks for IND vs ENG 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan

Deepak Hooda

Jos Buttler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Liam Livingstone

Risky choices for IND vs ENG 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Philip Salt

Reece Topley

Who will win today’s match between India and England?

It is certainly a tough contest for both sides. England has the advantage of home conditions and a fresh squad. India has a strong side but how they perform against England in England is what decides their fate. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to win.

