Tuesday, July 5, 2022
India vs China FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 – Indian squad | Live streaming details – All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
India vs China FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 - Indian squads | Live streaming details - All you need to know- KreedOn
Image Source- Outlook India
Indian women’s hockey team will face China in its second Pool B match in the ongoing FIH Women’s World Cup, today July 5. The Indian women’s team kicked off their first match with a 1-1 draw against England in their opening game of this event. The match between India vs China will be held at Amstelveen in the Netherlands.

India would be looking forward to escalate their attacking game against China to register their first win of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.

India and China both drew in their respective first Pool B matches. India played a striking match and drew 1-1 against England on Sunday. While China faced New Zealand and played out a 2-2 draw on July 3.

Previously, world number eight India smashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman. In the head-to-head game, the Indian women’s hockey team won 11 matches (out of 21 matches) as compared to China’s nine while only one match ended in a draw.

  • India and China are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand and England
RTeamGPWDLGDP
1 China101001
1 New Zealand101001
3 England101001
3 India101001

India Squad – India vs China FIH Hockey World Cup

  • Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
  • Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
  • Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
  • Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.
  • Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.
  • Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.

India vs Chian Live Streaming Details

Time

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India vs China will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where to watch in India

India vs China FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be live telecast on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD. This match will stream online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Nidhi Singh
