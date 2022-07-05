India vs China FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 – Indian squad | Live streaming details – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

Indian women’s hockey team will face China in its second Pool B match in the ongoing FIH Women’s World Cup, today July 5. The Indian women’s team kicked off their first match with a 1-1 draw against England in their opening game of this event. The match between India vs China will be held at Amstelveen in the Netherlands.

India would be looking forward to escalate their attacking game against China to register their first win of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.

India and China both drew in their respective first Pool B matches. India played a striking match and drew 1-1 against England on Sunday. While China faced New Zealand and played out a 2-2 draw on July 3.

After a fantastic match on Sunday, our #WomenInBlue intends to make this one count as they go up against China today, 5 July 2022! Catch the action live on Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar at 8:00 PM (IST). pic.twitter.com/rzR2Mi60Aj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 5, 2022

Previously, world number eight India smashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman. In the head-to-head game, the Indian women’s hockey team won 11 matches (out of 21 matches) as compared to China’s nine while only one match ended in a draw.

India and China are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand and England

R Team GP W D L GD P 1 China 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 England 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 India 1 0 1 0 0 1

India Squad – India vs China FIH Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.

India vs Chian Live Streaming Details

Time

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India vs China will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where to watch in India

India vs China FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be live telecast on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD. This match will stream online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website

