India vs Australia 2023: Squads, Schedule, Venue, Where to Watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

India vs Australia 2023 Test series will begin on February 9. Team India will host the Australian team for a four-match Test series. The matches are set to take place in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala, and Ahmedabad.

Moreover, India will also play ODI matches against Australia to be held in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai in March. The Test series is also crucial for Team India’s qualification for the World Test Championship final. The Indian team is currently holding the Border Gavaskar trophy after their 2-1 series win against Australia in 2020-21. Team India is currently battling against New Zealand in the T20I matches.

Squads

-- Advertisement --

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India vs Australia Test Series 2023 Schedule & Venue

Game Date Time Venue 1st Test February 9-13 9:30 AM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur 2nd Test February 17-21 9:30 AM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3rd Test March 1-5 9.30 AM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 4th Test March 9 -13 9:30 AM Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Where to watch India vs Australia Test Series 2023

-- Advertisement --

The Test series of IND vs AUS will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the digital streaming of the matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads