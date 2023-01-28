Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia 2023: Squads, Schedule, Venue, Where to Watch – All...

India vs Australia 2023: Squads, Schedule, Venue, Where to Watch – All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
2 min.
Updated:
India vs Australia 2023
Image Source: India.com
- Advertisement -
-- Advertisement --

India vs Australia 2023 Test series will begin on February 9. Team India will host the Australian team for a four-match Test series. The matches are set to take place in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala, and Ahmedabad.

Moreover, India will also play ODI matches against Australia to be held in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai in March. The Test series is also crucial for Team India’s qualification for the World Test Championship final. The Indian team is currently holding the Border Gavaskar trophy after their 2-1 series win against Australia in 2020-21. Team India is currently battling against New Zealand in the T20I matches.

Squads

-- Advertisement --

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India vs Australia Test Series 2023 Schedule & Venue

Game DateTimeVenue
1st TestFebruary 9-139:30 AMVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
2nd TestFebruary 17-219:30 AMArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
3rd TestMarch 1-59.30 AMHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
4th TestMarch 9 -139:30 AMNarendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Where to watch India vs Australia Test Series 2023

-- Advertisement --

The Test series of IND vs AUS will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the digital streaming of the matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

cricket batting pads - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article
Top 10 All-Time Best Bowlers in the World | Cricketers who have amazed us with their bowling style
Next article
Protests by Indian Wrestlers: A Fight against sexual assault & humiliation 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
SC allows BCCI to amend ‘cooling-off clause’ | Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to continue till 2025 - KreedOn

SC allows BCCI to amend ‘cooling-off clause’ | Ganguly, Jay Shah...

News

Rishabh Pant Biography: An Emerging Star Player in the Indian Cricket

Biographies
BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men & women Indian cricketers- KreedOn

Big News! BCCI announces pay equity policy for centrally contracted men...

Cricket
Real brothers in cricket kreedon: Pandya brothers

11 Famous brothers in cricket history who glorified the game |...

Cricket