India vs Australia 2023, ODI: Schedule, Time, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch- All Details

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

India vs Australia 2023 ODI: The Men in Blue will renew their white-ball rivalry with Australia in an action-packed One Day Internationals (ODI). Two-time world champions India will play as many as three ODIs against Australia as part of their ongoing tour. Star Australian batsman Steve Smith will deputize for Pat Cummins as the pacer returned home in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a family emergency. In this series, Rohit Sharma to miss the first match, and therefore Hardik Pandya to lead team India on March 17th.

Smith led Australia to a famous 9-wicket victory over India in the 3rd Test at Indore. The fourth Test ended in a stalemate and India won the series 2–1 over Australia to book their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

India vs Australia ODI 2023: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time March 17,2023 (Friday) India vs Australia- 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) 1:30 PM IST March 19th, 2023 (Sunday) India vs Australia 2nd ODI ODIDr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam) 1:30 PM IST March 22nd, 2023 (Wednesday) India vs Australia 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) 1:30 PM IST -- Advertisement --

India vs Australia ODI: Squad

India’s squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

-- Advertisement --

Australia’s squad for the ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?

All matches of the ODI series of India vs Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. You can also catch the live action on the OTT platform: Hotstar.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches

-- Advertisement --