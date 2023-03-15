Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia 2023, ODI: Schedule, Time, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch-...

India vs Australia 2023, ODI: Schedule, Time, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch- All Details

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
India vs Australia 2023, ODI: Schedule, Time, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch- All Details | KreedOn
Image Source- Cricket Times
- Advertisement -
-- Advertisement --

India vs Australia 2023 ODI: The Men in Blue will renew their white-ball rivalry with Australia in an action-packed One Day Internationals (ODI). Two-time world champions India will play as many as three ODIs against Australia as part of their ongoing tour. Star Australian batsman Steve Smith will deputize for Pat Cummins as the pacer returned home in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a family emergency. In this series, Rohit Sharma to miss the first match, and therefore Hardik Pandya to lead team India on March 17th.

Smith led Australia to a famous 9-wicket victory over India in the 3rd Test at Indore. The fourth Test ended in a stalemate and India won the series 2–1 over Australia to book their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

India vs Australia ODI 2023: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time
March 17,2023 (Friday) India vs Australia- 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) 1:30 PM IST
March 19th, 2023 (Sunday) India vs Australia 2nd ODI ODIDr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam) 1:30 PM IST
March 22nd, 2023 (Wednesday) India vs Australia 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) 1:30 PM IST

-- Advertisement --

 

India vs Australia ODI: Squad

India’s squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

-- Advertisement --

Australia’s squad for the ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch India vs Australia ODI series in India?

All matches of the ODI series of India vs Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. You can also catch the live action on the OTT platform: Hotstar.

cricket batting pads - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches 

 

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
WATCH: Virat Kohli met Quick Style and shook a leg
Next article
UPW vs RCBW WPL Dream11 Prediction | UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, weather, venue, pitch report 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
BAN vs IND Dream11 prediction | Today's Match Prediction by Experts- KreedOn

BAN vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Match Prediction...

Cricket Predictions
Khelo India Youth games 2023 | KreedOn

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Schedule, Venue, When &...

News
sports water bottles - KreedOn

Top 10 sports water bottle to keep you hydrated and go...

Sports 2.0
BCCI not keen on England offer to host India- Pakistan Test series- KreedOn

BCCI not keen on England’s offer to host India- Pakistan Test...

Cricket