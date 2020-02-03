India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Prediction | IND U19 vs PAK U19

Tournament: ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 20 Match Date: 4th February 2020, Tuesday Match Timing: 10.00 am (1.30 pm IST) Match Venue: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa Expected Crowd Turnout: 5,000

The first semi-final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will see a high-tension rivalry unfold as India U19 take on Pakistan U19 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Boys in Blue began their World Cup campaign with routs against Sri Lanka U19, Japan U19 and New Zealand to qualify for the Super League. They have been so dominant so far that it was against in the quarter-finals against Australia that their middle order was tested for the first time. Once the middle-order braved through, the pacers stretched their hands to bundle the Aussies under 160.

What an impressive performance by Yashasvi, Atharva and Ravi with the bat and Kartik & Akash with the ball. Congratulations boys…on sealing a spot in the #U19CWC semi-finals. All the very best for the upcoming matches. pic.twitter.com/98u2lOjA96 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 28, 2020

Pakistan have also had a similar World Cup campaign thus far. They have cruised through in their first two matches against Scotland (7 wickets) and Zimbabwe (38 runs). Their third match was washed out. But the first two victories were enough to give them a place in the quarters, where they literally crushed neighbours Afghanistan.

And that is how the eternal rivals meet again. There has been a lot of promise shown by both sides. Can they now do a favour for their respective countries?



Here is complete India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form IND U19 : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi PAK U19: Muhammad Huraira, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain Weather Conditions Sunny 27 °C, 39% Humidity, Winds up to 16 km/hr. 4% Precipitation. Toss Advantage Teams batting first have had a relative advantage thus far. In three out of the last four games, the side batting first has scored over 230 runs. Teams batting second, however, have been unable to chase down the score. Pitch Report Senwes Park has been a decent one to bat. Though the teams should bat first after winning the toss, overhead conditions might dictate terms. The new ball is expected to swing a bit as well.

Venue Stats Average 1st innings score:227; Average 2nd innings score:192 Highest Total: 418/5 by RSA vs ZIM; Lowest Total: 45/10 by NAM vs AUS Highest score chased: 273/2 by RSA vs ZIM; Lowest score defended: 225/7 by RSAW vs SLW Injury None H2H Ind U19 4 – 5 Pak U19 Most recent meeting: Semifinals of the U 19 World Cup 2018 – India won by 203 runs. Form Ind U19: W W W W (Most recent first) Pak U19: W n/r W W (Most recent first) Squads India U 19: Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra Pakistan U 19: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Abbas Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Fahad Munir, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Mohammad Amir Khan

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Prediction Team 1

H Harris (WK), P Garg, Y Jaiswal (C), D Saxena, M Huraira, Q Akram (VC), K Tyagi, R Bishnoi, A Afridi, T Hussain

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Prediction Team 2

D Jorel (WK), P Garg, Y Jaiswal (C), I Khan, M Huraira, S Veer, Q Akram, A Singh, R Bishnoi (VC), K Tyagi, A Afridi

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

Dhruv Jorel is India U19’s first-choice wicketkeeper. He started in all of India’s matches and has 4 catches and 2 stumpings in the current campaign. With the bat, Jorel has scored 67 runs in 2 innings. M Haris has taken 2 catches in the outfield. However, it is his form with the bat that has impressed. He has scored 110 runs in 2 innings.

Batsmen

Indian Opener Yaishavi Jaiswal has opened in all the four matches for India U19. In the process, he has scored 207 runs at an average of 51. Jaiswal scored three half-centuries in the tournament till now.

Indian captain Priyam Garg opened the WC campaign by scoring 56 off 72 balls after coming at number 4 against Sri Lanka. Since Garg comes down the order, you can select Divyansh Saxena in the team. Saxena has played 3 matches, scoring 89 runs in the process. He will be crucial in the opening stand against Pakistan.

Impressive innings of 64 today from Sialkot-born Mohammad Huraira who is only 17 years old and on debut at the Under-19 level. Seems the only way Afghanistan could get him out was to Mankad him #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/iErSMTpQuE — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 31, 2020

From Pakistan, we have, Mohammad Huraira, who just played one game. However, he scored an impressive 64. You can replace him with Irfan Khan in the second squad. Khan has scored 53 runs in 2 innings.

All-rounders

Siddesh Veer contributed with all bat, bowl and in the field in the Boys in Blues victories. Veer has scored 69 runs in 2 innings, which included a 44*. With the ball, he has picked 2 wickets. Qasim Akram has scored 84 runs and picked 3 wickets in 2 wickets. Akram’s performance has been crucial for the Pakistani boys.

Bowlers

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been India’s top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 4 matches. Moreover, Bishnoi is crucial in controlling runs, with an economy rate of 3.28. Karthik Tyagi and Aakash Singh have picked 9 and 7 wickets respectively. Pakistan U19 pacers have reminded many of the dominative pace bowling they have been known for.

Abbas Afridi has picked 9 wickets in 4 matches at a frugal economy of 5.04. Tahir Hussain has also impressed with 7 wickets in 4 matches an amazing economy rate of just 3.72. Another choice to go for is Mohammad Amir Khan. While he is expensive, he has picked 7 wickets in just 2 games.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Yaishavi Jaiswal is a top captain choice. Opening the innings, Jaiswal has scored 207 runs in 4 matches. As a vice-captain choice, you can either select one of Ravi Bhisnoi or Q Akram. Akram has contributed for Pakistan U19 with runs and wickets. Bishnoi, on the other hand, is crucial as a top wicket picker.