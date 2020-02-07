India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19

Tournament: ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 48 Match Date: 9th February 2020, Sunday Match Timing: 10.00 am (1.30 pm IST) Match Venue: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa Expected Crowd Turnout: 10,000

India U19 boys will face Bangladesh U19 boys in an all-Asian final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. After routing Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stage; India beat Australia in the quarterfinals to set up a semi-final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

So, it’s an all Asian #U19CWC Final. Three out of the final four teams were from the subcontinent anyway….perhaps, a reflection of how much value we attach to age-group cricket in this part of the world. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2020

However, the Boys in Green were of no challenge as India swept them away with a 10-wicket victory, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s sublime century. Now they face one final stop before they lift their third consecutive World U19 title. However, the tie against Bangladesh might not be as straight-forward as it seems.

The Bangladeshi boys began their World Cup campaign with cakewalks against Zimbabwe U19s (9wickets) and Scotland U19s (7 wickets) as well.

In their first challenging match against Pakistan, Bangladesh struggled at 106/9 when rain spared their blushes and the game was washed out. The first two victories were enough to set up a quarter-final clash against South Africa U19s. The Bangladeshi boys faced no problems as they put 261 runs on the scoreboard before bundling the Africans for 157.

And like India in semis, Bangladesh too restricted NZ boys early (211) before chasing it down in 44 overs to make it to their first-ever U19 finals. With both the teams unbeaten en route to the finals, the Sunday night clash promises to be an entertaining outing.

Let us have a look at the preview.

Here is complete India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form IN-U19 : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi BD-U19: M Hasan-Joy, R-Hasan, M Parvez-Hossain Weather Conditions Scattered Thunderstorms. 22 °C, 78% Humidity, Winds up to 13 km/hr. 40% Precipitation. Toss Advantage Bowl first. 5 of the 9 games played here in the WC have been won by chasing teams, including the last three matches played here. Pitch Report Senwes Park has been a decent one to bat. Though the teams should look to chase if they win the toss, overhead conditions might dictate terms. The new ball is expected to swing a bit as well. Venue Stats Average 1st innings score: 227; Average 2nd innings score: 192 Highest Total: 418/5 by RSA vs ZIM; Lowest Total: 45/10 by NAM vs AUS Highest score chased: 273/2 by RSA vs ZIM; Lowest score defended: 225/7 by RSAW vs SLW Injury None H2H India U19 have won the last three recent meetings. U19 Asia Cup, 2018: IN-U19 (106/10) win over BD-U19 (104/10) by 2 runs. U19 Asia Cup, 2018: IN-U19 (106/10) win over BD-U19 (104/10) by 2 runs. ICC U19 WC, 2018: IN-U19 (265/10) win over BD-U19 (134/10) by 131 runs. Form IN-U19: W W W W W (Most recent first) BD-U19: W W n/r W W (Most recent first) Squads India U19: Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra Bangladesh U19: Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (c), Avishek Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction Team 1

D Jurel (wk); Y Jaiswal (C), P Garg, T-Hasan; M Hasan-Joy; S Veer, S-Hossain (VC); K Tyagi, R Bishnoi, R-Hasan, S-Islam.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction Team 2

M Parvez-Hossain (wk); Y Jaiswal (C), D Saxena, P Garg, S Hossain, M Hasan-Joy (VC); S-Hossain; A Ankolekar, S Mishra, K Tyagi, S-Islam.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

Dhruv Jorel is India U19’s first-choice wicketkeeper and has contributed to 7 dismissals this WC campaign (5 catches and 2 stumpings). With the bat, Jorel has scored 67 runs in 2 innings.

Since Jorel comes in the middle order, you can experiment with Bangladesh’s (second choice) keeper Parvez Hossain Emon . Emon’s contribution with the bat while opening the innings have been in Bangladesh’s dream run. Opening the innings, he has amassed 119 runs in 5 matches.

Batsmen

Indian Opener Yaishavi Jaiswal has been one of the best cricketers of the 2020 U19 World Cup. After scoring three-half centuries, Yaishvi scored a brilliant century in the semifinals. Leading from the front Jaiswal has scored 312 runs and has finished unbeaten in 3 out of 5 innings.

Some serious swag this from Yashasvi Jaiswal. These Under 19 boys are something else. One-sided. #INDU19VSPAKU19 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2020

Indian captain Priyam Garg opened the WC campaign by scoring 56 off 72 balls after coming at number 4 against Sri Lanka. Since Garg comes down the order, Diyansh Saxena is a better choice considering how good India has been in the campaign. In 4 matches Saxena scored 148 runs, averaging at 74.00.

Mohammad Hasan-Joy scored a century to book Bangladesh’s ticket to the final on Sunday. Hasan is also Bangladesh’s top run-getter with 176 runs in 5 innings, and thus gets our nod.

Shahadat Hossain has also been impressive in the limited time he has got – scoring 130 runs in 3 innings. In fact, he is yet to be dismissed in this campaign.

Other good choices to select in your team are opener Tanzid Hasan and middle-order batsman Towhid Hridoy. Hasan has scored 149 runs at an average of 29.80, while Hridoy has a slight lesser 114 runs in 4 innings.

All-rounders

Siddesh Veer contributed with all bat, bowl and in the field in the Boys in Blues victories. Veer has scored 69 runs in 2 innings, which included a 44* while picking 2 wickets.

Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain has been a force with the ball, picking 5 wickets in 4 innings at an impressive economy of 3.75. Both make it to our Dream team.



Bowlers

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been India’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 5 matches. Moreover, Bishnoi is crucial in controlling runs, with an economy rate of 3.59.

Karthik Tyagi has been impressive as well, picking 11 wickets, including 2 against Pakistan U19.

Sushant Mishra shone with a three-wicket haul in the semifinals. He now has 5 wickets in the tournament.

Bangladesh pacer Rakibul Hasan has picked 11 wickets in their run to the finals. He also has a great economy of 3.10. Shoriful Islam is another good choice for your Dream11 team. Islam has picked 7 wickets at an average of 15.85.

Islam can be alternated with AV Ankolekar . Ankolekar is a dependable batsman and bowler. His batting display of 55* showed he can be depended on if the Indian top order fails. With the ball, Ankolekar has chipped in with 4 wickets in 3 innings.

