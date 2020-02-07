Friday, February 7, 2020
Home Sports Cricket India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19 | U-19...

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19 | U-19 ICC World Cup

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19 

Tournament: ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 48
Match Date: 9th February 2020, Sunday
Match Timing: 10.00 am (1.30 pm IST)
Match Venue: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Expected Crowd Turnout:   10,000

India U19 boys will face Bangladesh U19 boys in an all-Asian final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. After routing Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stage; India beat Australia in the quarterfinals to set up a semi-final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

However, the Boys in Green were of no challenge as India swept them away with a 10-wicket victory, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s sublime century. Now they face one final stop before they lift their third consecutive World U19 title. However, the tie against Bangladesh might not be as straight-forward as it seems.

The Bangladeshi boys began their World Cup campaign with cakewalks against Zimbabwe U19s (9wickets) and Scotland U19s (7 wickets) as well. 

In their first challenging match against Pakistan, Bangladesh struggled at 106/9 when rain spared their blushes and the game was washed out. The first two victories were enough to set up a quarter-final clash against South Africa U19s. The Bangladeshi boys faced no problems as they put 261 runs on the scoreboard before bundling the Africans for 157.

And like India in semis, Bangladesh too restricted NZ boys early (211) before chasing it down in 44 overs to make it to their first-ever U19 finals. With both the teams unbeaten en route to the finals, the Sunday night clash promises to be an entertaining outing. 

Let us have a look at the preview. 

Here is complete India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form IN-U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi

BD-U19: M Hasan-Joy, R-Hasan, M Parvez-Hossain
Weather Conditions Scattered Thunderstorms. 

22 °C, 78% Humidity, Winds up to 13 km/hr. 40% Precipitation.
Toss Advantage Bowl first. 5 of the 9 games played here in the WC have been won by chasing teams, including the last three matches played here. 
Pitch Report
 Senwes Park has been a decent one to bat. Though the teams should look to chase if they win the toss, overhead conditions might dictate terms. The new ball is expected to swing a bit as well.
Venue Stats Average 1st innings score: 227; Average 2nd innings score: 192

Highest Total: 418/5 by RSA vs ZIM; Lowest Total: 45/10 by NAM vs AUS

Highest score chased: 273/2 by RSA vs ZIM; Lowest score defended: 225/7 by RSAW vs SLW
Injury  None
H2H India U19 have won the last three recent meetings. 

  1. U19 Asia Cup, 2018: IN-U19 (106/10) win over BD-U19 (104/10) by 2 runs.
  2. U19 Asia Cup, 2018: IN-U19 (106/10) win over BD-U19 (104/10) by 2 runs.
  3. ICC U19 WC, 2018: IN-U19 (265/10) win over BD-U19 (134/10) by 131 runs. 
Form IN-U19: W W W W W (Most recent first)

BD-U19: W W n/r W W (Most recent first)
Squads India U19: Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra

Bangladesh U19: Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (c), Avishek Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad

Also Read: NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Match Dream11 Prediction

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction Team 1

D Jurel (wk); Y Jaiswal (C), P Garg, T-Hasan; M Hasan-Joy; S Veer, S-Hossain (VC);  K Tyagi, R Bishnoi, R-Hasan, S-Islam.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction Team 2

M Parvez-Hossain (wk); Y Jaiswal (C), D Saxena, P Garg, S Hossain, M Hasan-Joy (VC); S-Hossain; A Ankolekar, S Mishra, K Tyagi, S-Islam. 

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers 

  • Dhruv Jorel is India U19’s first-choice wicketkeeper and has contributed to 7 dismissals this WC campaign (5 catches and 2 stumpings). With the bat, Jorel has scored 67 runs in 2 innings. 
  • Since Jorel comes in the middle order, you can experiment with Bangladesh’s (second choice) keeper Parvez Hossain Emon. Emon’s contribution with the bat while opening the innings have been in Bangladesh’s dream run. Opening the innings, he has amassed 119 runs in 5 matches. 

Batsmen

  • Indian Opener Yaishavi Jaiswal has been one of the best cricketers of the 2020 U19 World Cup. After scoring three-half centuries, Yaishvi scored a brilliant century in the semifinals. Leading from the front Jaiswal has scored 312 runs and has finished unbeaten in 3 out of 5 innings. 

  • Indian captain Priyam Garg opened the WC campaign by scoring 56 off 72 balls after coming at number 4 against Sri Lanka. Since Garg comes down the order, Diyansh Saxena is a better choice considering how good India has been in the campaign. In 4 matches Saxena scored 148 runs, averaging at 74.00. 
  • Mohammad Hasan-Joy scored a century to book Bangladesh’s ticket to the final on Sunday. Hasan is also Bangladesh’s top run-getter with 176 runs in 5 innings, and thus gets our nod.
  • Shahadat Hossain has also been impressive in the limited time he has got – scoring 130 runs in 3 innings. In fact, he is yet to be dismissed in this campaign. 
  • Other good choices to select in your team are opener Tanzid Hasan and middle-order batsman Towhid Hridoy. Hasan has scored 149 runs at an average of 29.80, while Hridoy has a slight lesser 114 runs in 4 innings.

All-rounders 

  • Siddesh Veer contributed with all bat, bowl and in the field in the Boys in Blues victories. Veer has scored 69 runs in 2 innings, which included a 44* while picking 2 wickets.
  • Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain has been a force with the ball, picking 5 wickets in 4 innings at an impressive economy of 3.75. Both make it to our Dream team.

Bowlers 

  • Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been India’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 5 matches. Moreover, Bishnoi is crucial in controlling runs, with an economy rate of 3.59.
  • Karthik Tyagi has been impressive as well, picking 11 wickets, including 2 against Pakistan U19.
  • Sushant Mishra shone with a three-wicket haul in the semifinals. He now has 5 wickets in the tournament. 
  • Bangladesh pacer Rakibul Hasan has picked 11 wickets in their run to the finals. He also has a great economy of 3.10. Shoriful Islam is another good choice for your Dream11 team. Islam has picked 7 wickets at an average of 15.85. 
  • Islam can be alternated with AV Ankolekar. Ankolekar is a dependable batsman and bowler. His batting display of 55* showed he can be depended on if the Indian top order fails. With the ball, Ankolekar has chipped in with 4 wickets in 3 innings. 

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

  • Yaishavi Jaiswal is an obvious choice for captaincy. Opening the innings, Jaiswal has scored 312 runs in 5 matches. Not to forget, Jaiswal is also a part-time bowler and has picked 2 wickets.
  • As a vice-captain choice, you can either select one of Mohammad Hasan-Joy or Shamim Hossain
mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC

RELATED ARTICLES

ATK

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC

KreedOn Network -
ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC  The 77th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features ATK who will host...
Read more
Cricket

This Australian cricketer reminds Sachin Tendulkar of himself

KreedOn Network -
It doesn’t happen every day that the game’s most successful player says you remind him of himself. Well, that is exactly what happened with...
Read more
News

Indian men’s cycling team enters history books, here’s how

KreedOn Network -
The Indian men’s team entered history by becoming the first from the country to qualify for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, an elite...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
india vs australia

India vs Australia 5th ODI: Aussies Avenge Home Defeat with a...

Indian Cricket Team

ICC CEO David Richardson Says India A ‘Well-Behaved Team’; Kohli Is...

Highest team score in ODI Kreedon: England's 443 vs Pakistan, Alex Hales 171

10 Highest Team Score in ODI Cricket (2019 Update)

Premier Badminton League 2019