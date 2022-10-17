Milestone Achieved! India U17 Basketball Team Seals Berth In FIBA World Cup

- Advertisement -

It was a historic day for India when the Indian U17 3×3 basketball team qualified for the U18 3×3 FIBA World Cup for the first time since 2011 on Sunday.

The Indian cagers defeated the tricky opposition Chinese Taipei 21-20 in the last minutes to book their slot in the final of the continental showpiece event. In the finals, India lost to Japan and settled for the silver medal in the FIBA U17 3*3 Asia Cup 2022.

Historical Feat by the Indian 3X3 Young Cagers as they sealed their spot for the first ever FIBA 3X3 World Cup 2023 and clinched the 2nd 🥈 place in FIBA 3X3 U17 ASIA CUP 2022 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zaZQlvlQ70 — #IndiaBasketball (@BFI_basketball) October 16, 2022

The Indian U17 basketball team will play in the upcoming FIBA U18 3×3 World Cup in 2023.

The Indian team consisting of Jaideep Rathore, Harsh Dugar, Kushal Singh, and Lokendra Singh achieved this milestone after they made their way into the final of the ongoing U17 3×3 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

The FIBA U17 3*3 Asia Cup began on the 13th of October in Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia, and the 6th edition is being held after a gap of three years because of the pandemic.

Indian men’s team was part of Pool B and in the last pool match, India defeated Jordan by a big margin of 21-9 in the quarterfinals to progress into the semifinals. Indian team lost to Japan in the final and won silver in FIBA U17 3*3 Asia Cup 2022.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s basketball team has previously played in the inaugural edition of the FIBA U18 3×3 World Cup in 2011, where the Indian men finished 29th overall, and the women finished 16th.



