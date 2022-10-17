Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeSportsBasketballMilestone Achieved! India U17 Basketball Team Seals Berth In FIBA World Cup

Milestone Achieved! India U17 Basketball Team Seals Berth In FIBA World Cup

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Millstone Achieved! India U-17 Basketball Team Seals Berth In FIBA 3*3 World Cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
- Advertisement -

It was a historic day for India when the Indian U17 3×3 basketball team qualified for the U18 3×3 FIBA World Cup for the first time since 2011 on Sunday.

The Indian cagers defeated the tricky opposition Chinese Taipei 21-20 in the last minutes to book their slot in the final of the continental showpiece event. In the finals, India lost to Japan and settled for the silver medal in the FIBA U17 3*3 Asia Cup 2022.

-- Advertisement --

The Indian U17 basketball team will play in the upcoming FIBA U18 3×3 World Cup in 2023.

The Indian team consisting of Jaideep Rathore, Harsh Dugar, Kushal Singh, and Lokendra Singh achieved this milestone after they made their way into the final of the ongoing U17 3×3 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

-- Advertisement --

The FIBA U17 3*3 Asia Cup began on the 13th of October in Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia, and the 6th edition is being held after a gap of three years because of the pandemic.

Indian men’s team was part of Pool B and in the last pool match, India defeated Jordan by a big margin of 21-9 in the quarterfinals to progress into the semifinals. Indian team lost to Japan in the final and won silver in FIBA U17 3*3 Asia Cup 2022.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Both the Indian men’s and women’s basketball team has previously played in the inaugural edition of the FIBA U18 3×3 World Cup in 2011, where the Indian men finished 29th overall, and the women finished 16th.

sports and environment - KreedOnRead More | Sports & Environment – How does sporting event cause Pollution

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleISSF Shooting World C’Ships: Indian Men’s Air Rifle Team Won Gold | Silver For Air Pistol Team Women
Next articleNitu Ghanghas, The inspiration for all small town girls

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
copa mundial kreedon

Top 13 Best football shoes | Buy Today for a whole...

Sports 2.0
National Sports Development Fund signs MoUs with NTPC & REC- KreedOn

Good Initiative! Sports Ministry signs MoUs with NTPC & REC |...

News
best basketball shoes - KreedOn

Top 12 Best Basketball Shoes to Uplift your Game & Skills

Sports 2.0
India Faces Final Warning! IOC may ban IOA if governance dispute not resolved- KreedOn

IOA Faces Final Warning! IOC Suspend India If Governance Dispute Not...

News