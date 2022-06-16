India Tour of Ireland: Hardik Pandya to lead the men in blue – Schedule | Venue | Match Time | Squad

- Advertisement -

Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team for the Ireland tour. Whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be supporting Hardik as the vice-captain for this series. The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Indian team squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, starting June 26th in Malahide, Ireland.

VVS Laxman will usher the coaching staff for the Ireland tour. He will also be present in England during the warm-up matches (from July 1).

Fortunately, Suryakumar Yadav has returned from injury and will join the squad soon. After an impressive show in IPL 2022, Rahul Tripathi has received a maiden call-up.

The blue squad will travel to Ireland for two T20Is, which are set to leave on June 22.

India vs Ireland Schedule

For the first time since 2018, India will play two T20Is against Ireland.

Ireland vs India , 1st T20- Sun Jun 26

Ireland vs India , 2nd T20- Tue Jun 28

India vs Ireland match time and Venue

Time– 4:30pm IST / 7am EST / 11am GMT

The Village Malahide, Dublin

India Vs Ireland T20I squads

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India's squad for T20I series against Ireland announced.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2022

India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Indian squads: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

