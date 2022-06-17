India Tour of England 2022: Squad | Schedules | Venue | Where to watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

India Tour of England 2022: The Indian cricket team is all set for the 2022 England tour. It will be a multi-format series beginning in July.

India’s tour of England 2022 will include the rescheduled IND vs ENG 5th Test (2021), three T20I games, and three ODIs. Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue.

The Indian team has arrived in London. Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Burmah and other members of the Indian team have reached London yesterday. Rohit Sharma is yet to arrive and will leave today.

England bound ✈️ 📸 📸: Snapshots as #TeamIndia takes off for England. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/Emgehz2hzm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2022

-- Advertisement --

India will compete against England in one Test from July 1-5 at Edgbaston, and then three ODIs and as many T20Is.

-- Advertisement --

Among other Indian players who boarded a plane to London were off-spinner R Ashwin, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna, batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari.

-- Advertisement --

Rahul Dravid (India’s head coach) will join in the India Tour of England 2022

-- Advertisement --

During India’s UK tour, two Indian teams will perform simultaneously. The members of the T20I squad will face Ireland on June 26 and 28. On other hand, the members of the Test team will play against Leicestershire in a four-day practice match at Grace Road in Leicester.

BCCI confirms that KL Rahul will miss the India Tour of England 2022 as he has to go to Germany for medical treatment.

All the players were tested for Covid-19 before boarding. Once they reach London, will proceed to Leicester. There, Indian team will have a short camp before the warm-up match on June 24.

The Blue Squad for India Tour of England 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

India Tour of England 2022, Test series schedule

5th Test: Edgbaston – July 1-5 (3:30pm IST)

England vs India 2022, T20I series schedule

1st T201: Ageas Bowl- July 7 (11 pm IST)

2nd T20I: Edgbaston- July 9 (7pm IST)

3rd T20I: Trent Bridge- July 10 (11 pm IST)

England vs India 2022, ODI series schedule

1st ODI: Kia Oval- July 12 (3:30 pm IST)

2nd ODI: Lord’s- July 14 (5:30 pm IST)

3rd ODI: Emirates Old Trafford- July 17 (5:30 pm IST)

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport