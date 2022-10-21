India Tour of Bangladesh After 7 years, BCB Announces Schedule

- Advertisement -

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh, including 3 one day internationals (ODIs) and 2 Test matches of the ICC World Test Championship on Thursday.

The media release on the official website of Bangladesh Cricket Board reads,

“This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015. The tour kicks off with the ODI series with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram with the two teams returning to Dhaka for the second Test.”

BCB President Nazmul Hassan is quoted saying,

“The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh.”

The Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah said,

“I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy. We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win.”

India Tour of Bangladesh 2022: Schedule

DATE SCHEDULE VENUE 01 Dec. 2022 India team arrives in Dhaka – 04 Dec. 2022 1st ODI SBNCS, Mirpur 07 Dec. 2022 2nd ODI SBNCS, Mirpur 10 Dec. 2022 3rd ODI SBNCS, Mirpur 14-18 Dec. 2022 1st Test ZACS, Chattogram 22-26 Dec. 2022 2nd Test SBNCS, Mirpur 27 Dec. 2022 India team departs –

