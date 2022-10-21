Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIndia Tour of Bangladesh After 7 years, BCB Announces Schedule

India Tour of Bangladesh After 7 years, BCB Announces Schedule

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
India to tour to Bangladesh after 7 years, BCB announces schedule
Image Source: BCB
- Advertisement -

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh, including 3 one day internationals (ODIs) and 2 Test matches of the ICC World Test Championship on Thursday.

The media release on the official website of Bangladesh Cricket Board reads,

“This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015. The tour kicks off with the ODI series with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram with the two teams returning to Dhaka for the second Test.”

-- Advertisement --

BCB President Nazmul Hassan is quoted saying,

“The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh.”   

The Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah said,

“I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy. We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win.”

 India Tour of Bangladesh 2022: Schedule

DATESCHEDULEVENUE
01 Dec. 2022India team arrives in Dhaka
04 Dec. 20221st ODISBNCS, Mirpur
07 Dec. 20222nd ODISBNCS, Mirpur
10 Dec. 20223rd ODISBNCS, Mirpur
14-18 Dec. 20221st TestZACS, Chattogram
22-26 Dec. 20222nd TestSBNCS, Mirpur
27 Dec. 2022India team departs
-- Advertisement --

Read More | Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z guide for fast and spin bowling

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article“Ganguly is a big figure, big name”, Binny on Sourav Ganguly | #RodgerBinny #BCCI – KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Women’s T20 World Cup Fixture- KreedOn

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule | Fixtures | Venues...

Cricket
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022- KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022...

Cricket Predictions
The Rock evokes enthusiasm among fans ahead of the upcoming face-off between India and Pakistan Clash- KreedOn

The Rock Evokes Enthusiasm Among Fans Ahead of India vs Pakistan...

KreedOn Banter
how are bats made

How Cricket Bats Are Made? Step by Step Guide

Cricket