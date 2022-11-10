Good News! India To Host Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2023, New Delhi

- Advertisement -

Good news for Indian boxers as India has been named as the host country for the IBA women’s world boxing championships in 2023 in New Delhi, two years after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of men’s events. This event is likely to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

India has never organized a men’s world boxing championship, and it will be the 3rd time that the prestigious women’s boxing competition will take place in the country. India has also organized women’s boxing world championships in 2006 and 2018 in New Delhi.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI.

“We have got the hosting rights of women’s world championship and are looking to host the event around the end of March and the first week of April,”

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev is on his first visit to the country and the dates of this tournament will be finalized during the trip.

Kalita added.

“The dates of the event are yet to be finalized. We will sit down with the IBA president and reach an agreement during his trip,”

In the last edition of the women’s event in Turkey, India returned with three medals, including Nikhat Zareen‘s gold in the flyweight category.

Recently, IBA President Kremlev announced that the men’s world championship will be held in Tashkent next year in May, and will see the prize money go double from the previous edition. It is to be seen whether the world body announces the same for the women’s event or not.

