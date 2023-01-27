Hockey World Cup 2023: India beat Japan 8-0 in the classification match | Record biggest victory in WC

- Advertisement -

Hockey World Cup: India thrashed Japan 8-0 in the classification match at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. This was the biggest victory in World Cup history bettering the 7-0 win against Ghana. This was also the 100th match for India in World Cups. The stadium was full despite the painful loss in the last match with the Indian team repaying the faith and love of the loyal Odisha crowd.

As it happened

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion as he scored twice along with Abhishek. Sreejesh saved a couple of important tackles in the first half to keep things under control. The first half was tense as both teams could not score any goals before Mandeep scored the first goal in the 32nd minute and the floodgates opened thereafter for team India. Abhishek scored the second goal and Vivek Sagar Prasad converted the third goal that ricocheted off the rushing defender to strengthen the grip of India over the match. Vivek Sagar Prasad, former skipper Manpreet Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh were the other goal scorers for India. Abhishek was adjudged the man of the match for his overall brilliance in the match.

Rectifying the mistakes

India kept the ball with them for an extended period dominating the possession. Indian coach Graham Reid wanted to see improved performance by the team going forward with penalty corners a major concern for India. India tried various variations in the penalty corner as it immediately yielded results with Mandeep’s goal.

-- Advertisement --

India will face South Africa in the 9-12 classification places match on Saturday at 7 PM IST.

Read More | Top 10 Field Hockey Sticks In 2022 – 23

-- Advertisement --