Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIndia Squad for T20 WC 2022 Announced: Big Name Returns! Mohd. Shami...

India Squad for T20 WC 2022 Announced: Big Name Returns! Mohd. Shami In Standby

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India Squad for T20 World Cup- KreedOn
Image Source- ESPNcricinfo
- Advertisement -

India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup was announced on Monday and all the familiar faces are going to be part of this mega event. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad in an ICC tournament for the first time and opening batsman KL Rahul has been named as his deputy.

The “Men in Blue” squad is almost similar to the one that played in the Asia Cup 2022. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recently had knee surgery failed to make the cut. So, Axar Patel replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja, while pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return.

-- Advertisement --

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the other two top-order batsmen on the team and middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda is also included.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also included while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have been picked as the wicketkeeping option.

-- Advertisement --

The selectors have also announced four stand-by players which consist of veteran paceman Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer.

India Squad- ICC T20 World Cup 2022

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  • KL Rahul (vice-captain)
  • Virat Kohli
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Deepak Hooda
  • Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)
  • Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • R. Ashwin
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Axar Patel
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Harshal Patel
  • Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate of the game- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate of the game

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleYet Another Glory! Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Mandeep Singh Bio | KreedOn

Mandeep Singh Biography | Cricketer | Batting | Stats | Family...

Athletes
Virat Kohli ODI Records KreedOn

The key to Virat Kohli’s ODI records

Athletes
Indian all rounders KreedOn

Best Indian All Rounders In The History Of Cricket

Cricket
Names of cricket fielding positions | KreedOn

Best Cricket Fielding Positions Guide | Learn how to set perfect...

Cricket