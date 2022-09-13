India Squad for T20 WC 2022 Announced: Big Name Returns! Mohd. Shami In Standby

- Advertisement -

India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup was announced on Monday and all the familiar faces are going to be part of this mega event. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad in an ICC tournament for the first time and opening batsman KL Rahul has been named as his deputy.

The “Men in Blue” squad is almost similar to the one that played in the Asia Cup 2022. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recently had knee surgery failed to make the cut. So, Axar Patel replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja, while pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the other two top-order batsmen on the team and middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda is also included.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also included while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have been picked as the wicketkeeping option.

The selectors have also announced four stand-by players which consist of veteran paceman Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer.

India Squad- ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

KL Rahul (vice-captain)

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Deepak Hooda

Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)

Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper)

Hardik Pandya

R. Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Harshal Patel

Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

