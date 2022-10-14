ISSF World Championships: Indian Team Started Campaign on Winning Note | Wins Bronze in Pistol Team Event

- Advertisement -

The Indian team started their ISSF World Championships campaign with a bronze in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition on Thursday. The trio of Naamya Kapoor, Esha Singh, and Vibhuti Bhatia trashed Germany 17-1 in the bronze medal match to get India on the medal tally on Day 1 of the tournament. China clinched the gold in the event while Korea bagged silver.

ISSF World Championship Cairo,Egypt Update ✅ Results for 25m Pistol Team Women Junior Final👍 🇮🇳's Women Team – Esha Singh (TOPS shooter), Namya Kapoor & Vibhuti Bhatia beats Team Germany in Bronze🥉medal match today by 17-1 Congratulations!#IndianSports #IndianAthletes pic.twitter.com/XA2jdDhD4u — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 14, 2022

With a score of 856, Esha, Naamya, and Vibhuti stood fourth in the first round of qualification. In the next round, they shot 437 and finished behind the Germans in the fourth spot to qualify for the bronze medal match.

In the day’s other results, Nishchal shot 616.9 and Nupur shot 606.6 to finish eighth and 34th respectively in the women’s 50m rifle-prone junior competition.

In the 50m rifle-prone mixed team junior competition at ISSF World Championships, two Indian duos made it to the second stage after finishing in the top eight in the first qualification stage among 17 teams.

Nishchal and Surya Pratap Singh shot 619.1 to finish second in the stage and the other pair, Nupur Kumrawat and Pankaj Mukheja shot 612.4 to finish seventh.

