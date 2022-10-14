Friday, October 14, 2022
ISSF World Championships: Indian Team Started Campaign on Winning Note | Wins Bronze in Pistol Team Event

By Nidhi Singh
India shooters win bronze in pistol team event at ISSF World Championship- KreedOn
Image Source- The Free Press Journal
The Indian team started their ISSF World Championships campaign with a bronze in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition on Thursday. The trio of Naamya Kapoor, Esha Singh, and Vibhuti Bhatia trashed Germany 17-1 in the bronze medal match to get India on the medal tally on Day 1 of the tournament. China clinched the gold in the event while Korea bagged silver.

With a score of 856, Esha, Naamya, and Vibhuti stood fourth in the first round of qualification. In the next round, they shot 437 and finished behind the Germans in the fourth spot to qualify for the bronze medal match.

In the day’s other results, Nishchal shot 616.9 and Nupur shot 606.6 to finish eighth and 34th respectively in the women’s 50m rifle-prone junior competition.

In the 50m rifle-prone mixed team junior competition at ISSF World Championships, two Indian duos made it to the second stage after finishing in the top eight in the first qualification stage among 17 teams.

Nishchal and Surya Pratap Singh shot 619.1 to finish second in the stage and the other pair, Nupur Kumrawat and Pankaj Mukheja shot 612.4 to finish seventh.

Nidhi Singh
