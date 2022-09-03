Sathyavathi & Siddhesh Shines at World Street Workout & Calisthenics Championship

- Advertisement -

Seven-member Indian contingent returned with two medals from the 2022 World Street Workout and Calisthenics Championship held in Latvia. India’s Sathyavathi Sekhar and Siddhesh Narkar secured bronze medals in this event held last month.

While Sathyavathi won the bronze medal in women’s strength, clocking 5.00 minutes time. On the other hand, Siddhesh also clinched bronze in the men’s lightweight strength, clocking 5 minutes 30 seconds.

This was the second consecutive World Calisthenics Championship in which India finished on the podium.

Earlier in the qualification round, Sathyavathi finished sixth, while Siddhesh finished fourth in the men’s lightweight strength qualification.

Sathyavathi started doing Calisthenics only two years ago during the Covid-19 lockdown as a means of staying fit, but she has come a long way since then. On the other hand, Siddhesh Narkar is even newer in this sport as he started doing calisthenics only a year and a half ago.

Siddesh talked about yoga and stated-

“The breathing exercises in yoga, the tricks to control the heart rate – all these help me a lot in calisthenics,”

