Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeNewsSathyavathi & Siddhesh Shines at World Street Workout & Calisthenics Championship

Sathyavathi & Siddhesh Shines at World Street Workout & Calisthenics Championship

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India shines at World Calisthenics Championships | Clinched 2 Bronze Medal- KreedOn
Image Source- KreedOn Exclusive
- Advertisement -

Seven-member Indian contingent returned with two medals from the 2022 World Street Workout and Calisthenics Championship held in Latvia. India’s Sathyavathi Sekhar and Siddhesh Narkar secured bronze medals in this event held last month.

While Sathyavathi won the bronze medal in women’s strength, clocking 5.00 minutes time. On the other hand, Siddhesh also clinched bronze in the men’s lightweight strength, clocking 5 minutes 30 seconds.

This was the second consecutive World Calisthenics Championship in which India finished on the podium.

-- Advertisement --

Earlier in the qualification round, Sathyavathi finished sixth, while Siddhesh finished fourth in the men’s lightweight strength qualification.

Sathyavathi started doing Calisthenics only two years ago during the Covid-19 lockdown as a means of staying fit, but she has come a long way since then. On the other hand, Siddhesh Narkar is even newer in this sport as he started doing calisthenics only a year and a half ago.

-- Advertisement --

Siddesh talked about yoga and stated-

“The breathing exercises in yoga, the tricks to control the heart rate – all these help me a lot in calisthenics,”

Read More | What is a HIIT workout?

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleCHE vs WHU DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch CHE vs WHU today’s match | Fantasy Football tips by experts
Next articleRoad Safety World Series 2022: Complete List of Squads | Dates | Venues – All You Need To Know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

15 Health benefit of workout everyone should know

Fitness Secrets & Tips
5 iconic moment of Indian Sports by Kreedon

6 ICONIC MOMENTS IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN SPORTS

Must Know
indian swimmer kreedon|indian swimmer kreedon

Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade awaits Commonwealth Glory

Athletes
Indian Table Tennis KreedOn

Unbelievable: Indian Athletes Won Staggering Amount of Medals in July

News